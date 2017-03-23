March 23 Swick Record Low for On-Air Registration – Heating Up Winter Giveaway

Marquette, Michigan – March 23, 2017 – Enter for your chance to win this brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove from Swick Home Services with our on-air registration! If you haven’t registered for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway yet, do so today by calling 227-7777.

When you register on-air you are guaranteed a party invite to join us on April 6, 2017 for our first big party of the year. All you need to do to get your invite is call in, give them the answer to today’s record low and your contact info!

Today’s record low was set 15 years ago! On March 23, 2002 The Swick Record Low Temperature for the Marquette area according to Intellicast was -2°F!

Call into Sunny at 227-7777 to get your name on the list.

Check out more info about this giveaway including contest rules on the official Heating Up Winter Giveaway contest page.

Interested in seeing what you’re registering for in person before signing up? Visit the brand new Superior Stoves and Fireplaces showroom at Swick Home Services in Marquette.

