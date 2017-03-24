Successful Opening at the Boat, Sport and RV Show
A successful fishing expedition
Marquette, MI – March 24, 2017 – Today marked the opening of the 24th Annual Boat, Sport and RV Show, and Great Lakes Radio was there bringing you all of the action live!
The Boat, Sport, and RV Show is the largest indoor display of recreational products in Northern Michigan. It features the latest in boats and accessories, hunting and fishing equipment, campers, RV’s, and so much more! The Superior Dome was filled with outdoor lovers, and Great Lakes Radio caught up with a few of them.
Adam Carpenter was there bringing the Outdoor Show on WFXD. Make sure to stop by tomorrow, as Major Discount is going to be there and letting you know about all the great deals.
Stop by the Great Lakes Radio booth for great giveaways. It is also your last chance to register for the Heating Up Winter giveaway. Just come to the booth to get registered.
Listen to Adam Carpenter’s live audio from the show:
Adam Carpenter broadcasting live from the Boat, Sport, and RV Show
Adam and Dave live on GLR
There was something for everyone at the Boat, Sport, and RV Show
The DIY Solar for U team chats with Mr. Carpenter
Northern RV Center’s Paul talks with the crew
See the largest display of recreational products in the U.P. this weekend
Dave and Adam talk about more cool stuff to see
They crammed the Superior Dome full of awesome stuff to see
Even the Noquemanon Trail Network was represented at the show
The show goes all weekend long in Marquette
Red from Keweenaw Saunas talking about how fast they were selling
Nestegg Marine helping to close out the Friday broadcast
Check out some pictures from the show below!
-
-
Panoramic shot of the show
-
-
We have multiple giveaways and prizes to see
-
-
Many different types of boats and watercraft were on display
-
-
Here for all your broadcasting needs
-
-
Ready for the Big Boy Sports Report
-
-
Things getting heated over stats
-
-
Another view of the Dome
-
-
SPORTS!
-
-
You can win a new boat or our Heating Up Winter Giveaway
-
-
Adam learning about the show
-
-
There were lots of RVs to check out
-
-
Great Lakes Radio’s team is here to serve you
-
-
There was almost no room left on the floor
-
-
Wrapping up the Big Boy Sports
-
-
So many cool things to check out
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Latest posts by Luke Ghiardi (see all)
Comments
comments