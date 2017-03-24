Successful Opening at the Boat, Sport and RV Show

Marquette, MI – March 24, 2017 – Today marked the opening of the 24th Annual Boat, Sport and RV Show, and Great Lakes Radio was there bringing you all of the action live!

The Boat, Sport, and RV Show is the largest indoor display of recreational products in Northern Michigan. It features the latest in boats and accessories, hunting and fishing equipment, campers, RV’s, and so much more! The Superior Dome was filled with outdoor lovers, and Great Lakes Radio caught up with a few of them.

Adam Carpenter was there bringing the Outdoor Show on WFXD. Make sure to stop by tomorrow, as Major Discount is going to be there and letting you know about all the great deals.

Stop by the Great Lakes Radio booth for great giveaways. It is also your last chance to register for the Heating Up Winter giveaway. Just come to the booth to get registered.

Listen to Adam Carpenter’s live audio from the show:

Adam Carpenter broadcasting live from the Boat, Sport, and RV Show

Adam and Dave live on GLR

There was something for everyone at the Boat, Sport, and RV Show

The DIY Solar for U team chats with Mr. Carpenter

Northern RV Center’s Paul talks with the crew

See the largest display of recreational products in the U.P. this weekend

Dave and Adam talk about more cool stuff to see

They crammed the Superior Dome full of awesome stuff to see

Even the Noquemanon Trail Network was represented at the show

The show goes all weekend long in Marquette

Red from Keweenaw Saunas talking about how fast they were selling

Nestegg Marine helping to close out the Friday broadcast

Check out some pictures from the show below!

