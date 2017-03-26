Great Ending at the Boat, Sport, and RV Show

Marquette, Michigan – March 26th, 2017 – The Boat, Sport, and RV Show wrapped up today. There was a large crowd that showed up to enjoy Northern Michigan’s largest indoor display of recreational products. Walt Lindala from “The Award Winning Sunny Morning Show with Walt and Mike” and Ryan Ranguette were there to bring you all the excitement LIVE from Great Lakes Radio.

Walt had the opportunity to visit with some vendors today including, Dawn from D.I.Y. Solar for You, Eli Ward from Northern RV Center in Quinnesec, Michigan and Dave Kimar the head of the Boat, Sports and RV Show.

There was many vendors at the show to give you great deals on you summer fun in the outdoors of the U.P.

For more information on the Boat, Sport and RV Show, visit their Facebook.

Bring the whole family out for fun!

Getting ready for the outdoors!

Interview with Dave Kimar

Walt and Dave talking recreation

Walt with Dawn from D.I.Y Solar for You

Walt and Eli Ward Northern RV Center

