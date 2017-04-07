Congratulations to Robbie Jo Fezatt for Winning the Heating Up Winter Giveaway!

Ishpeming, MI – April 7, 2017 – It was an amazing night at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming for our Heating Up Winter Giveaway party! The new year is off to a great start after our first giveaway party of the year!

We here at Great Lakes Radio teamed up with Swick Home Services and Superior Stoves and Fireplaces to give one lucky winner a brand new wood stove package. The wood stove package features the newest in wood burning technology, Regency’s triple burn system. After a great night, we congratulate Robbie Jo Fezatt on being the lucky winner of the wood stove package!

The party got off to a great start when we welcomed all of our guests into the hall. Nancy and Joe worked hard to get everyone in quickly and keeping the registration line moving.

Once we got everyone settled in, our emcees for the night, Walt Lindala and Adam Carpenter, took the mics. They started by thanking everyone for coming and introducing our sponsors for the evening. After the introductions, it was time for door prizes! The whole crew was working quickly handing out door prizes left and right as numbers were being called. Our sponsors provided awesome prizes including hats and gloves from Four Seasons, gift certificates from Tadych’s Econo Foods, and gold star packages from Swick Home Services.

After handing out door prizes, it was time for the best part of the night… the food! Eric Scott had the honor of releasing tables for dinner. Mama Russo’s wonderful staff was serving up a delicious meal of lasagna, cudighi bites, and homemade salads! You could hardly hear a peep as everyone was downing their tremendous food and chasing it with drinks provided by River Rock Lanes. While everyone was eating we explained our game for the night.

We played some toilet BOWL-ing for free bowling! We set up two toilets provided by Swick Home Services, and set a plunger on the top of each toilet. Each person that received an invite to the party got a chance to toss a roll of toilet paper into the bowl for a free game of bowling presented by River Rock Lanes. Then they also had a chance to toss a disc and if they got a ringer on the plunger, they won a free pizza!

After toilet bowling finished up, it was time for the main event, the drawing of our finalists. With Luke N picking out numbers at random, he called out the six different ticket numbers. Each finalist came up to the front and made their choice of station envelope. Each envelope had a sheet with a major prize, but only one could take home the wood stove package! The finalists opened their envelopes together while the room was filled with anticipation.

Robbie Jo Fezatt opened her envelope to see that she won the new wood stove package and she could not believe it! The other finalists won great prizes such as a truck bed tool box from Advance Auto Parts Marquette going to Jessica Reynolds from Marquette and gift baskets from Super One Foods going home with Merlen Borgialli and Karla Niemi. A certificate for a tire alignment and oil change from Pomp’s Tire Service was given to Roger Pleau from Marquette, with Celia Vadnais taking home a car wash bucket from Auto Value of West Ishpeming. Four Seasons Small Engine donated another major finalist prize this time with Dennis Tryan being the precipitant of a Stihl String Trimmer.

Thanks to our sponsors Swick Home Services, River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center, Hudson’s Classic Grill, Four Seasons Small Engine, and Mama Russo’s.

Check out more fronts on wfxd.com, wrup.com, foxsportsmarquette.com, and gto.fm!

