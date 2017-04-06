Are You Our Winner? The Heating Up Winter Giveaway Party is Tonight!
Marquette, MI – April 6, 2017 – Ready to party? We are. Join us at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center with your invite and see if you’ll be the one leaving with a brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove from Swick Home Services.
We’ll be spending the night handing out door prizes, playing games, and snacking on some of Mama Russo’s finest catering. Make sure you get over to River Rock with your invite and a friend and bring money for drinks! By 9PM we’ll have our finalists picked and be ready to hand off the major prize.
See you in Ishpeming tonight at 6:30 for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway!
Stay with Sunny.FM to hear about our next major prize revealed tonight at the giveaway party!
