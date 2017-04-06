UPBargains Daily Deal April 6 – $25 Student First Ceritificates
Get $25 Certificates to Student’s First College Textbook Store.
Marquette, MI – April 6, 2017 – It’s National Student-Athlete Day so we’re promoting the students! It might almost be summer, but it’s never too early to prepare for the next semester or make some money selling off your old books. With Student’s First College Textbook Store, you get the best prices in town!
Now with UPBargains.com, you can save even more with $25 certificates to Student’s First, good for any of the books in the store.
Use this $25 certificate for the lowest prices around on used college books, and with year around book buys backs, go to Students First Bookstore for all your college book needs!
Order online at Upbargains.com or call in to the office at 227-7777. Student’s First is located in the strip mall on 3rd Street right down from Campus Pharmacy.
