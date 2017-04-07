It’s Spring and They’re Partying At Mill Creek Assisted Living Community!

Marquette, MI – April 7, 2017 – I joined Mill Creek Assisted Living Community this afternoon for their season kick off party! The Spring Fling is an event Mill Creek hosts for resident and their friends and family each year. I got a chance to chat with Erin Swadley the Marketing Director from Mill Creek as well as Beth O’ Conner the Activities Director. Both were enthused about today’s activities, Erin said, “Everyone at the center is here to welcome in the new season with their friends and family.”

The Dan and Deb band was handling entertainment for the day with Dan on accordion & vocals and Deb playing piano and singl. They played everything from classic country like Hank Williams to Polka and Finnish Folk Music! “You Are My Sunshine” was definitely a group favorite as many from the crowd joined in as Deb lead the song. The song is such a classic, even I was singing!

At the head of the room a yogurt bar was set up with assortments of yogurts and tasty toppings. With the up beat music, spring themed refreshments and the sun shining through the windows, it was definitely a spring day worth celebrating.

Raffle tickets were handed out for all of the residents and their visitors for door prizes! Set to draw at random, Mill Creek had some great spring related prizes to give away including two gift baskets and a flower bouquet. Once the start of the drawing was announced the tension in the room was thick. Who doesn’t want to win something?

The first ticket was pulled and Peg got the flower arrangement! She was nothing but smiles as Beth brought it over to her. The first gift basket went to Frank and Barb with Ruth receiving the second package.

It was a warm and cheerful day at Mill Creek Assisted Living. Beth and other staff members hoped from table to table throughout the event to catch up with residents. It’s clear at Mill Creek, the staff go the distance and beyond for their residents.

Considering assisted living for you or a family member? Mill Creek always suggests coming in before it’s needed. Get to know the crew and you’ll see Mill Creek is the right fit! Contact Beth to find out more about Mill Creek and their living arrangements at (906) 225-5512.

