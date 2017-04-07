Our Next Major Giveaway – The Mow Like A Pro Giveaway from Four Seasons Small Engine & Altoz

Marquette, MI – April 7, 2017 – Last night was our giveaway party and we had an absolute blast. The games were a hoot, dinner was great, and our winner of the $4,200 Regency Wood Stove from Swick Home Services, Robbie Jo Fezatt, was thrilled.

Like any other giveaway party, we also made a major reveal during the party – the next big prize!

Our quarter two grand prize will be a $10,000 Altoz Zero Turn Mower. This prize comes from Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba and Altoz. You’ll Mow Like A Pro after winning this bad boy.

Right now, early bird on-line registration is open and you can sign up to get your name in to win! Bucket locations will be announced shortly with on-air registration starts in May.

To find out more about the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway and how to register visit the official contest page or click the pic!

See pictures and stories of the Heating Up Winter Giveaway here.

