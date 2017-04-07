Our Next Major Giveaway – The Mow Like A Pro Giveaway from Four Seasons Small Engine & Altoz
Click the pic to find out more about this giveaway
Marquette, MI – April 7, 2017 – Last night was our giveaway party and we had an absolute blast. The games were a hoot, dinner was great, and our winner of the $4,200 Regency Wood Stove from Swick Home Services, Robbie Jo Fezatt, was thrilled.
Like any other giveaway party, we also made a major reveal during the party – the next big prize!
Our quarter two grand prize will be a $10,000 Altoz Zero Turn Mower. This prize comes from Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba and Altoz. You’ll Mow Like A Pro after winning this bad boy.
Right now, early bird on-line registration is open and you can sign up to get your name in to win! Bucket locations will be announced shortly with on-air registration starts in May.
To find out more about the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway and how to register visit the official contest page or click the pic!
See pictures and stories of the Heating Up Winter Giveaway here.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments