UPBargains Daily Deal April 7 – 3 Month Membership Certificate to Joe’s Gym
Marquette, MI – April 7, 2017 – It’s National Health Day and we want to help you get fit! Our Deal of the Day features Joe’s Gym in Marquette, MI for today’s national holiday.
At Joe’s Gym you get aerobic training equipment, Olympic free weights, convenient flexible hours, and the best Membership Services you’ll find!
Joes Gym has 6.5 tons of Iron Weights, 2nd only in tonage to the Marquette Iron Range. But Joe’s Gym isn’t just for the guys. The trainers at Joe’s Gym can help ladies too!
Take a step towards better health today with UPBargains.com and save at the same time! Now at Upbargains.com you can get Three month membership certificates to Joe’s Gym. This is an $85 value for just $60!
Shed weight, not money! Order on-line or call in at (906) 228-6800.
