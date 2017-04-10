UPBargains.com Daily Deal – Rosetta Fire Pit Kit from Fraco, Inc.
Marquette, MI – April 10, 2017 – Imagine relaxing around the fire this summer in your very own yard. Add a beautiful stone fire pit kit from Fraco to your yard and invite your friends over to sit around the fire and make some memories.
The Rosetta round fire pit is one of the choices available from Fraco.
Head to UPBargains.com to get your certificate now and you can save $110 on one of these beautiful fire pits! You can choose between two models – one round and one square – both of them stunning, above-ground, stone fire pits.
The round kit measures 5-ft with a 3-ft fire ring and the square fire pit measures almost 4-ft. Both kits come ready to assemble and include the steel inner liners. Enjoy the outdoors this summer and spend your evenings relaxing around your new fire pit with friends and family.
The Rosetta square fire pit kit looks great, too!
Get your certificate now at UPBargains.com and make sure you visit Fraco’s showroom at 200 Cherry Creek Road in Marquette for inspiration on your next project or call Missy at 906-249-1476.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
A member of the Great Lakes Radio family since 2013, Nancy can be found working in the web department and helping write scripts for production. When not hard at work writing and editing, if this Sriracha enthusiast isn't experimenting in her kitchen, she can usually be found with her nose in a book or in front of a computer keeping up with her favorite blogs, researching topics for future articles, and playing World of Warcraft... FOR THE HORDE! (BattleTag: GingrMadness#1559)
Nancy's days of chasing little ones around are over for now, but she looks forward to chasing her brand new grandson Liam Michael around (and spoiling him absolutely rotten)!
Always in search of a good red and a great read (or a great red and a mediocre read), Nancy welcomes your suggestions on either.
Latest posts by Nancy (see all)
Comments
comments