UPBargains.com Daily Deal – Rosetta Fire Pit Kit from Fraco, Inc.

Marquette, MI – April 10, 2017 – Imagine relaxing around the fire this summer in your very own yard. Add a beautiful stone fire pit kit from Fraco to your yard and invite your friends over to sit around the fire and make some memories.

Head to UPBargains.com to get your certificate now and you can save $110 on one of these beautiful fire pits! You can choose between two models – one round and one square – both of them stunning, above-ground, stone fire pits.

The round kit measures 5-ft with a 3-ft fire ring and the square fire pit measures almost 4-ft. Both kits come ready to assemble and include the steel inner liners. Enjoy the outdoors this summer and spend your evenings relaxing around your new fire pit with friends and family.

Get your certificate now at UPBargains.com and make sure you visit Fraco’s showroom at 200 Cherry Creek Road in Marquette for inspiration on your next project or call Missy at 906-249-1476.

