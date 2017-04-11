The Four Seasons Mow Like A Pro Giveaway Joined the Home & Garden Show in Escanaba

Escanaba – Monday April 11, 2017 – Thousands of people came out to the U.P. State Fair Grounds over the weekend for the annual Home & Garden Show sponsored by the Escanaba Noon Kiwanis club.

The biggest attraction in the Ruth Butler Building as always is the Kiwanis Club’s delicious pancakes. Man are those good. In fact you could catch the aroma out on the highway in front of the fair grounds.

Mike, Paula, Tracy and staff from Four Seasons Small Engine had a a large booth at the show. Their big attraction this year was the all new innovative Altoz Track mower. Man was that a popular stop for people. The track model Altoz costs $18,000, but with that investment you can mow most anywhere you wish to go. Very wet areas are not a problem for the track model either. Check out the video Altoz has on their web site.

Four Seasons sold several units Saturday morning and Sunday morning after church. People purchased new Stihl equipment, zero turn mowers by Cub Cadet and Altoz.

As always, you are invited to Escanaba’s most innovation and progressive sales & service dealer; Four Seasons Small Engine. They also deliver right to your home. Please call Mike or Tracy at 906-789-1760

Four Seasons & 92.7 WRUP also says a big thank you to Rick & Patricia Rudden of the Kiwanis club for doing such a good job of selling & organizing the booths. This really makes for a good spring show. See ya next year!

Remember to stop into Four Seasons and register to win the all new Altoz $10,853.00 mower. One lucky winner with win in the last week in June!

Here’s some audio from Mike on items Four Seasons has this spring to make life easier at home and around camp.

*You can also register to win the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway from Four Seasons Small Engine and Altoz by signing up online! Get your name in now.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments