Get To Know Freighter View Assisted Living Community in Sault Ste. Marie

Marquette, MI – April 10, 2017 – Spring was in the air this past Friday as we headed over to the SOO to visit with Freighter View Assisted Living and Continuing Care Community.

We were blown away by the location of the home as it sits right in front of the bridge to Canada and directly across from the historic SOO Locks! Entering the center you immediately feel at home with a fireplace and seating area to the left and the room opening up to the heart of the facility.

Inside the place was buzzing with residents. We arrived just in time to catch the start of Sittercise with Patrice. Patrice leads an exercise class for residents that is both safe and keeps everyone active. The class became so popular, they started running two!

We checked in with the Kitchen to see what was cooking, or should I say baking. The staff had just pulled out some amazing looking loaves of bread and there were cookies too!

Seeing the staff interact with the residents and all the effort they went through to prep the place for spring, it’s clear they want their occupants to be happy and comfortable.

The Freighter View Assisted Living mission is: “Make a positive difference in the lives of our residents by personalizing care, encouraging independence, preserving dignity, protecting privacy, and fostering friendships.” and that is exactly what their great staff are working hard to do each day!

Providing their services for the last 11 years in Sault Ste. Marie, Freighter View Assisted Living has always operated at least 95% occupancy. If you or someone you know is looking into assisted living, give manager, Cindy Pohjola a call at (906) 635-6002 or visit their website for more infomration.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments