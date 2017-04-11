On Tomorrow’s Shopping Show: Win A FREE Framed Upper Peninsula Landscape Print from Saddleback Photo

Marquette, MI – April 11, 2017 – Join us on 101.9 for tomorrow’s Shopping Show. Between 9a and 10a, we’re registering anyone that purchases on-air for a chance to win a 12×18 framed Upper Peninsula landscape print from Saddleback Photography.

With two chances to win, you could take home a photo of Miner’s Castle or a unique sunset image of the Ore Dock & famous ore boat Michipcoten at the top of the 10a and 11a hours.

Spend and save with Upbargains.com and you might just win! Call in at (906) 227-7777 to order on the U.P.’s original Shopping Show.

Listen to Lauren talk about this Save and Win Giveaway!

Lauren Bareiss, owner of Saddleback Photography has been photographing U.P. landscapes since moving to Marquette in 2014. Since starting Saddleback Photography, Lauren has been published in the nationally recognized, Saddle UP Magazine and asked to contribute to Shoreline Visitors Guide Magazine. Lauren has over 40 prints installed at the Marquette Staybridge Hotel as well as having done their website photography. SbP also has studio space in Inspire Art Gallery in Traverse City.

Visit Lauren’s website to see and learn more about Saddleback Photo or follow Lauren on Facebook and Instagram.

General contest rules apply to this giveaway. See rules here.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments