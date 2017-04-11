On Tomorrow’s Shopping Show: Win A FREE Framed Upper Peninsula Landscape Print from Saddleback Photo
Win this print of Miner’s Castle in Munising by purchasing from the shopping show tomorrow!
Thanks Saddleback Photography
Marquette, MI – April 11, 2017 – Join us on 101.9 for tomorrow’s Shopping Show. Between 9a and 10a, we’re registering anyone that purchases on-air for a chance to win a 12×18 framed Upper Peninsula landscape print from Saddleback Photography.
With two chances to win, you could take home a photo of Miner’s Castle or a unique sunset image of the Ore Dock & famous ore boat Michipcoten at the top of the 10a and 11a hours.
Spend and save with Upbargains.com and you might just win! Call in at (906) 227-7777 to order on the U.P.’s original Shopping Show.
Listen to Lauren talk about this Save and Win Giveaway!
Lauren Bareiss, owner of Saddleback Photography has been photographing U.P. landscapes since moving to Marquette in 2014. Since starting Saddleback Photography, Lauren has been published in the nationally recognized, Saddle UP Magazine and asked to contribute to Shoreline Visitors Guide Magazine. Lauren has over 40 prints installed at the Marquette Staybridge Hotel as well as having done their website photography. SbP also has studio space in Inspire Art Gallery in Traverse City.
Visit Lauren’s website to see and learn more about Saddleback Photo or follow Lauren on Facebook and Instagram.
We’re giving away this sunset shot of the active Ore Dock in Marquette from Saddleback Photo
Lauren just got back form Iceland at the beginning of this month. Here’s a shot from Aldeyjarfoss in Northern Iceland.
Here’s a shot of Michigan Waterfall Bond Falls in Paulding, MI last October.
Visit Lauren’s gallery in Traverse City at the Inspire Art Gallery!
Another from Iceland – Northern Lights over Myvatn, Iceland.
The Northern Lights over Lake Superior last May.
General contest rules apply to this giveaway. See rules here.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
