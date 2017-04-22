Kicking off Spring at Mill Creek’s Spring Open House with Free Tours and Prizes!

Marquette, MI – April 22, 2017 – Today was the Mill Creek Senior Living Spring Open House and boy was it a party! From 1p – 4p the public was invited into the home to learn about Mill Creek and get to know the staff.

With was a clear success as Beth O’Connor – Activities Coordinator at Mill Creek, estimated they had already given over 20 tours by 2:30pm! A number of visitors even mentioned they’d heard about the open house on the radio!

Dozens of families spent Saturday touring the Mill Creek Senior Living Community taking customized tours of Mill Creek’s Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Member Care Unit. With stations from each Mill Creek department, guests dropped raffle tickets in buckets along the way during the education yet fun tours!

Guests snacked of refreshments in the main lobby while listening to guest band, The Queen of Hearts.

Mill Creek’s professional caring staff showed families the full spectrum of services they offer to assist with the specific needs of each resident. When you choose Mill Creek, you’ll rest easy knowing that your loved one will be able to maintain an independent lifestyle with around-the-clock staff that’s always there to lend a helping hand.

Contact Mill Creek Senior Living today about your own personal tour of the facility and get your questions answered. Call at (906) 225-5512.

Quality Senior Services Maintaining Dignity, Privacy, and Independence.

Kristine talking about what to expect during the Open House at Mill Creek.

