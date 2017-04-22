Kicking off Spring at Mill Creek’s Spring Open House with Free Tours and Prizes!
Some of the residents enjoying music played by The Queen of Hearts.
Marquette, MI – April 22, 2017 – Today was the Mill Creek Senior Living Spring Open House and boy was it a party! From 1p – 4p the public was invited into the home to learn about Mill Creek and get to know the staff.
With was a clear success as Beth O’Connor – Activities Coordinator at Mill Creek, estimated they had already given over 20 tours by 2:30pm! A number of visitors even mentioned they’d heard about the open house on the radio!
Dozens of families spent Saturday touring the Mill Creek Senior Living Community taking customized tours of Mill Creek’s Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Member Care Unit. With stations from each Mill Creek department, guests dropped raffle tickets in buckets along the way during the education yet fun tours!
Guests snacked of refreshments in the main lobby while listening to guest band, The Queen of Hearts.
Some of the caring staff at Mill Creek Assisted Living Community.
Mill Creek’s professional caring staff showed families the full spectrum of services they offer to assist with the specific needs of each resident. When you choose Mill Creek, you’ll rest easy knowing that your loved one will be able to maintain an independent lifestyle with around-the-clock staff that’s always there to lend a helping hand.
Contact Mill Creek Senior Living today about your own personal tour of the facility and get your questions answered. Call at (906) 225-5512.
Quality Senior Services Maintaining Dignity, Privacy, and Independence.
Kristine talking about what to expect during the Open House at Mill Creek.
Visitors filled the main seating area at Mill Creek during the Spring Open House.
The staff set up a great snack bar with fresh fruit, home made cookies and more.
Look at this Mill Creek Cookies!
One of the station spots on the tour and the raffle gift from the Activities Department at Mill Creek.
The Memory Care Unit also put together raffle basket.
Parallel and their table and set up during the Open House to talk to people about health care provided by the group.
Here’s the Independent Living gift basket up for raffle!
Mill Creek Assisted Living is currently building brand new condos in Harlow Farms!
Parallel was giving away a Kindle Fire!
Residents could also put in for some good laundry products.
The Mill Creek Salon!
They’ve really good a nice set up here!
The salon basket was full of nice hair care products, make up tools, and more.
The Queen of Hearts did a fantastic job keeping everyone entertained!
The Kitchen’s gift basket was full of nice tools that would be great for an Independent Living Resident’s home!
The main entrance for the Mill Creek Senior Living Facility.
Everyone’s favorite time, BINGO!
All and all a great day at Mill Creek!
