It’s Earth Day, Enjoy the Earth in Your Own Backyard and Beyond
Marquette, MI – April 22, 2017 – Today is a day for real celebration! It’s the day everyone, no matter the race, religion, or economic class should appreciate. Of course there’s nothing saying we shouldn’t appreciate every day, but nevertheless, it’s Earth Day!
You may not be heading out to plant a tree or to a seminar on sustainable living, but take a second out of your day to view some pics and really appreciate the world you live in.
Thank you to participating photographers: Right Start Photography, Danny Morris Photo Designs, Dale DeVries, David Stimac Photography, Brynjar Ágústsson Photography, Michael Tokarz Photography, Intrigue Photography, Bob Panick Photography, Tod Poirier, Nick Carter Photo, MPL Photogaphy, Father Photo Detroit, Wanderlust Imagery, Saddleback Photography, Jessica Lynn Wells Photography, Dan Wilson Photography, and Hugh Bareiss.
-
-
Booted Racket-tails, Ocreatus underwoodii, male, Nanegalito, Ecuador – David Stimac Photography
-
-
Watkins Glenn, in western NY – Photo by Danny Morris Photo Design
-
-
Zion National Park – Robert Panick
-
-
Aurora reflections over Stokksness Iceland – Brynjar Ágústsson
-
-
Landscape shot in Utah from Right Start Photography
-
-
Presque Isle River, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Ontonagon County, Michigan – David Stimac Photography
-
-
The Northern Lights over Marquette, MI from Picnic Rocks – Photo by Wanderlust Imagery
-
-
Silhouette against the night sky Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes in Traverse City, MI. – Nick Carter Photography
-
-
Majestic Hemlock in the Porcupine Mountains, MI – Jeffrey Dobbs – Intrigue Photography
-
-
Star burst over the Arcadia Marsh in Arcadia, MI – Jessica Dobbs – Intrique Photography
-
-
Image from the East Bay on Lake Michigan from Dale DeVries
-
-
Aldeyjarfoss in Northern Iceland – Saddleback Photo
-
-
Lake of the Clouds, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Ontonagon County, Michigan – David Stimac Photography
-
-
Old Baldy Trailhead in Arcadia, Michigan
Jessica Dobbs – Intrique Photography
-
-
One of the barns in Mormon Row in the Grand Tetons National Park. – Right Start Photography
-
-
Blue Hour at McGulpin Point on Lake Superior in Mackinaw City – Photo by MPL Photography
-
-
A Black Bear in Colorado – Bob Panick
-
-
While camping out in the Porcupine Mountains in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan Mike captured this stunning shot of the Milky Way.
– Photo by Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
Ytri-Tunga Beach in Iceland – Photo by Nick Carter Photography
-
-
Bond Falls during autumn in Paulding, MI last October – Saddleback Photography
-
-
Stellers Jay in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado – Jeffrey Dobbs – Intrigue Photography
-
-
Astounding Ice Formations at McCarty’s Cove and Marquette Harbor Lighthouse in Marquette, MI – Dan Wilson
-
-
A Michigan Sunset from the bank – Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
A classic shot of Wagner Falls in Munising, MI – Jessica Dobbs – Intrique Photography
-
-
Intense clouds over Shippan Point Standford, CT – Hugh Bareiss
-
-
The sun peaking over the hill top in Letchworth State Park in New York – Photo by Danny Morris Photo Design
-
-
The Aurora Borealis over Myvatn, Iceland – Saddleback Photo
-
-
“Fire and Ice” – a shot of the Detroit skyline from Belle Isle during sunset – Photo by Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
Bryce Canon National Park – Bob Panick
-
-
Violet-tailed Sylph, Aglaiocercus coelestis, male, Nanegalito, Ecuador – David Stimac Photography
-
-
The shire size of Skógafoss in south Iceland makes you feel tiny! Photo by Nick Carter
-
-
An amazing sunset silhouette from Right Start Photography
-
-
Big Erik’s Bridge north of L’Anse, MI – Tod Poirier
-
-
Elk and his reflect, Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado – Bob Panick
-
-
The Northern Lights over Lake Superior last May. – Saddleback Photography
-
-
Waterfall at Letchworth State Park during sunset – Photo by Danny Morris Photo Design
-
-
“The Gift of Mother Nature” 2 time ward winning photo of sunrise over the Oredock in Marquette, MI – Photo by Jessica Wells.
-
-
Stars over Little Sable Lighthouse in Michigan – Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
Golden Hour against the Apsen Leaves of Colorado – Jessica Dobbs – Intrique Photography
-
-
Matting Herons from Crosswinds Marsh in Michigan – Bob Panick
-
-
Stellar reflections on Bear Lake Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado – Jeffrey Dobbs – Intrigue Photography
-
-
The Milky Way over the camp site in the U.P. – Tod Poirier
-
-
Morgan Falls in Marquette, Michigan – Saddleback Photography
-
-
Ice lily pods on Lake Superior at Presque Isle Park in Marquette, MI – Photo by Jessica Wells.
-
-
Butterfly at the Wings of Mackinac Butterfly Conservatory on Mackinac Island – Photo by MPL Photography
-
-
The Great Smoky Mountains – Photo by Nick Carter
-
-
Proton Arc and Milky Way over the Upper Peninsula – Photo by Wanderlust Imagery
-
-
A stunning sunset over St. Pete Beach in St Petersburg, Florida – Photo by Nick Carter
-
-
Sandhill Crane at Kensington Park in Milford, MI – Bob Panick
-
-
Sunrise over Lake St. Claire – Photo by Father Photo Detroit
-
-
The mouth of the Hurricane River emptying into Lake Superior.
Photo by Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
Sunset over other Sonoran Desert in Aho, Arizona – Photo by Saddleback Photo
-
-
Rocky Mountain National Park Wilderness – Colorado – Bob Panick
-
-
Colorado Mule Deer in the tall grasses – Jessica Dobbs – Intrique Photography
-
-
Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon in Iceland – Photo by Nick Carter
-
-
Eared Grebes, Podiceps nigricollis, adult feeding invertebrate to chick, South Dakota – David Stimac Photography
-
-
Pano of the Marquette Break Wall – Photo by Wanderlust Imagery
-
-
Sunlight breaking through the clouds over Moraine Meadow in RMNP, Colorado – Jeffrey Dobbs – Intrigue Photography
-
-
Sunset over Wawatam Beach in Mackiaw City – Photo by MPL Photography
-
-
The Northern Lights over Douglas Lake just south of Mackinaw.
– Photo by Michael Tokarz Photography
-
-
Northern Cardinal; Cardinalis cardinalis; male, Metamora, Michigan – David Stimac Photography
-
-
Alaska, in the Kenai peninsula – Photo by Bob Panick Photography
-
-
Western Grebes, Aechmophorus occidentalis, courtship rushing display, Marshall County, South Dakota – David Stimac Photography
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments