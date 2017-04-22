It’s Earth Day, Enjoy the Earth in Your Own Backyard and Beyond

April 22, 2017

Marquette, MI  –  April 22, 2017  –  Today is a day for real celebration! It’s the day everyone, no matter the race, religion, or economic class should appreciate. Of course there’s nothing saying we shouldn’t appreciate every day, but nevertheless, it’s Earth Day!

You may not be heading out to plant a tree or to a seminar on sustainable living, but take a second out of your day to view some pics and really appreciate the world you live in.

Thank you to participating photographers: Right Start Photography, Danny Morris Photo Designs, Dale DeVries, David Stimac PhotographyBrynjar Ágústsson Photography, Michael Tokarz Photography, Intrigue Photography, Bob Panick Photography, Tod Poirier, Nick Carter Photo, MPL Photogaphy, Father Photo Detroit, Wanderlust Imagery, Saddleback Photography, Jessica Lynn Wells Photography, Dan Wilson Photography, and Hugh Bareiss.

Lauren
Follow me

Lauren

Print Production Artist and Front End Developer at Great Lakes Radio
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events

No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!

Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.

Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.

Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Lauren
Follow me

Latest posts by Lauren (see all)

