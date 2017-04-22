It’s Earth Day, Enjoy the Earth in Your Own Backyard and Beyond

Marquette, MI – April 22, 2017 – Today is a day for real celebration! It’s the day everyone, no matter the race, religion, or economic class should appreciate. Of course there’s nothing saying we shouldn’t appreciate every day, but nevertheless, it’s Earth Day!

You may not be heading out to plant a tree or to a seminar on sustainable living, but take a second out of your day to view some pics and really appreciate the world you live in.

Thank you to participating photographers: Right Start Photography, Danny Morris Photo Designs, Dale DeVries, David Stimac Photography, Brynjar Ágústsson Photography, Michael Tokarz Photography, Intrigue Photography, Bob Panick Photography, Tod Poirier, Nick Carter Photo, MPL Photogaphy, Father Photo Detroit, Wanderlust Imagery, Saddleback Photography, Jessica Lynn Wells Photography, Dan Wilson Photography, and Hugh Bareiss.

