This Wednesday, Rare Earth Goods & Cafe Open House in Ishpeming
Marquette, MI – April 17, 2017 – With renovations complete, Rare Earth Goods & Cafe in Ishpeming is having an Open House! Stop in to the store between 10a and 2p to enjoy all of the new things Rare Earth has to offer!
With an updated cafe menu and a brand new wine selection, you’ll be missing out if you don’t drop by. The little shop is more than just good healthy eats, they host classes to learn all types of crafts, have open mic on Tuesday nights 7p-9p and have free WiFi for getting some work done!
Rare Earth Goods & Cafe is located at 200 East Division Street, Ishpeming, MI 49849. Got questions? Give them a call at 485-5650.
Regular Store and Cafe hours: Mon-Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a – 4p Breakfast and lunch daily from 10am to 2pm!
Follow Rare Earth Goods on Facebook
