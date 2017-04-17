UPBargains.com Deal of the Day – Gentz Golf Course

Marquette, MI – April 17 , 2017 – The snow melted, the peepers are out, the birds are singing… it’s time to dust off those golf clubs! Gentz Golf Course is a great course and everyone is welcome. Purchase a 9-hole certificate for only $11 at UPBargains.com and give it a try this spring or if you already love Gentz’s, pick up their 1-year membership – at a savings of 29%!

You’ll find Gentz Golf Course in Beaver Grove, just outside of Marquette, has a friendly, casual atmosphere and a beautifully laid out course with a driving range, nine holes, and cart rental. The course measures 3,330 yards and is par 36.

Immaculate greens surrounded by pristine woods with a great layout. Gentz Golf Course is perfect for beginners and deceptively challenging for the “pros.” For more information about Gentz Golf Course, check out their Facebook page!

