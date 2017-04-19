UPBargains.com Deal of the Day – FRT Battle of the Band Tickets only $6!
Marquette, MI – April 19, 2017 – Come cheer on your favorite band as they battle other local bands to for a cash prize and the honor of being top band in the area. Judging will be on stage presence, entertainment value, and audience reaction. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can purchased at the FRT Box Office or any NMU EZ Ticket outlet… but you can get yours at UPBargains.com for just $6!
Get your tickets NOW for only $6!
Local DJ’s will play between sets in a separate DJ competition so the music just won’t stop! The epic battle begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd! Don’t miss the first ever FRT Battle of the Bands!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
A member of the Great Lakes Radio family since 2013, Nancy can be found working in the web department and helping write scripts for production. When not hard at work writing and editing, if this Sriracha enthusiast isn't experimenting in her kitchen, she can usually be found with her nose in a book or in front of a computer keeping up with her favorite blogs, researching topics for future articles, and playing World of Warcraft... FOR THE HORDE! (BattleTag: GingrMadness#1559)
Nancy's days of chasing little ones around are over for now, but she looks forward to chasing her brand new grandson Liam Michael around (and spoiling him absolutely rotten)!
Always in search of a good red and a great read (or a great red and a mediocre read), Nancy welcomes your suggestions on either.
Latest posts by Nancy (see all)
Comments
comments