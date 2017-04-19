UPBargains.com Deal of the Day – FRT Battle of the Band Tickets only $6!

Marquette, MI – April 19, 2017 – Come cheer on your favorite band as they battle other local bands to for a cash prize and the honor of being top band in the area. Judging will be on stage presence, entertainment value, and audience reaction. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and can purchased at the FRT Box Office or any NMU EZ Ticket outlet… but you can get yours at UPBargains.com for just $6!

Local DJ’s will play between sets in a separate DJ competition so the music just won’t stop! The epic battle begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd! Don’t miss the first ever FRT Battle of the Bands!

