Negaunee Boys Baseball Game Against Houghton Cancelled Due to Weather
Negaunee Miners
Marquette, MI – April 20, 2017 – Tonight your Negaunee Miners were set to host the Houghton Gremlins boys baseball team for a double header. Due to inclement weather the games will not be played tonight. Originally scheduled to start at 4:00pm and 6:00pm tonight, there is currently no make up game listed for the team.
The boys next game is scheduled for Thursday May 4th against Norway, in Negaunee. Another double header, the first game starts at 4:00PM with the second game following at 6:00 PM. This game will be covered on air on Fox Sports Marquette 105.1 & 99.9.
Stay with Sunny.FM for all the updates on your Negaunee Miners.
