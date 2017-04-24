Shepler’s Opens For the Season – New and Improved!
The Second Miss Margy and her grand reveal! (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
Marquette, MI – April 24, 2017 – Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry is open for the season, and they’ve got some improvements to share! Your trip to Mackinac Island starts with Shepler’s and the company has worked hard over the winter season to make operations smoother.
Over the winter break, Shepler’s put in new engines, repainted, and discussed expanding the scenic cruise routes to include new destinations!
Shepler’s has a fleet of six vessels, mostly named after ships that moved through the Straits of Mackinac in the 17th Century. Most of the ships have seen updates; the most notable being the 65-foot Felicity. Felicity received two new Detroit Diesel engines this winter to keep her running environmentally friendly and more economically efficient.
With the upgrades in engines to some of the vessels, Shepler’s hopes that passengers will arrive at Mackinac Island quicker than before! The Hope ferry was retrofitted with anti-fog windows just like the company’s newest addition, the triple engine Miss Margy.
The original Miss Margy was a 30-foot cabin cruiser in 1950, which was named after William H. Shepler’s wife, Margaret. The new Miss Margy will no be roaming the Straits taking her passengers on the some of Shepler’s specialty cruises! Their featured cruises have become so popular, Miss Margy might just be traveling to some new destinations soon.
Interested in learning more about the cruises Shepler’s offers? Click here.
For details on tickets and ferry schedules, click here.
The Original Miss Margy (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
Sunset over the Docks at Shelper’s
The Second Miss Margy and her grand reveal! (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
The new Miss Margy out on the waters! (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
Wyandot bringing passengers back to the docks. (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
The Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry entrance (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
One of the great views of the Mackinac Bridge seen during Shepler’s tours. (photos from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry)
Taking the ride to Mackinac Island!
Some info collected from MLive
