Walt and Mike Test Out Dead River Coffee’s April Brew, The Dead River Blend

Marquette, MI – April 26, 2017 – Sunny 101.9 radio hosts, Walt and Mike from the Sunny Morning Show have been experimenting with something new in the mornings. For most people, coffee is the most important thing to get the day started and that’s why Walt and Mike have turned to Dead River Coffee.

For the last few weeks, we swapped out our old studio coffee with Dead River Coffee’s April blend, the Dead River Blend. The guys have been sipping on it in their Sunny Station of the Year mugs and they are not disappointed! Walt said, “I like it much better than what we had before. This stuff is pretty good. Smooth and tasty.”

The coffee includes a snarky message on the jar to anyone who drinks it:

“This is the one that they put their name on. Theo’s personal twist on the traditional Mocha/Java blend.”

“I could tell you the stories of the early traders and the rigors of commerce in the Old Northwest Territory. How rugged men and their equally rugged indigenous brides struggled to bring the civilizing influence of coffee to a cold and lonely population North of 45. But why not just taste the coffee? Only $13 per pound.”

So really, why not taste it? With an amazing location right up the road from Lake Superior, swing by have grab a cup of joe before your morning run past the old oredock. Bring in something new for your friends at work, or just get a cup for yourself. And for my friends out there who don’t enjoy coffee, this little shop on Baraga also has a killer tea selection!

Drop by Dead River Coffee between 7:00a and 6:00p Monday – Saturday at 119 W. Baraga Ave. Marquette, Michigan 49855 or call (906) 226-2112. Follow Dead River Coffee on Facebook



