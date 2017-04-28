The 11th Annual Bay Cliff Golf Outing Returns to Greywalls

Marquette, MI – April 28, 2017 – Bay Cliff Health Camp is excited to announce their annual Bay Cliff Golf Outing is back again! For the last ten years, Bay Cliff, Greywalls Golf Course and businesses throughout the Marquette area have been putting on this great event every summer. This year’s outing is scheduled for July 13, 2017, at Greywalls Golf Course in Marquette.

In 2016, with the wonderful support of the community, the Golf Outing raised $38,750 for the children to attend Bay Cliff. Golf teams from all over town signed up to support the children at Bay Cliff by playing. Groups can also become hole sponsors or sponsor a child on the course.

This year, the event will kick off at 12 pm on the golf course. The price per team is $650 and includes a the golfing, a cart, and reception!

Click here to download the Hole Sponsorship form. If you have any further questions regarding the golf outing, please contact Nicole (906) 226-0880.

