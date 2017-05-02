Fun Times at Demo Day

Marquette, MI – May 2, 2017 – Marquette Golf Club hosted its annual Demo Day today and Adam Carpenter was there to bring you all the action.

Demo Day is an annual event the Marquette Golf Club puts on that unofficially marks the start of the new golf season. Reps from the biggest brand names in golf come with their new clubs and equipment for golf fans to try out!

Adam caught up with some great guests who were over there for Demo day. Adam caught up with Paul, the rep from Cleveland/Srixon, to talk about their great new equipment. Paul talked about being able to fit golfers for their clubs right there at the course as well.

Adam was also able to talk to Marquette Golf Club’s assistant pro Jeff. Jeff discussed all of the brand reps that were there, and also talk about their Heritage membership sale. Today only, you can get $100 off a single Heritage membership and $150 off a couples membership.

The Cobra/Pump rep, Paul, sat down with Adam to discuss the new irons from Cobra that they were featuring today at Demo Day. Paul was there to fit you for a perfect set of irons just for you!

It was a great Demo Day at Marquette Golf Club and the 2017 golf season is now officially underway! Listen to all of the audio with Adam below.

Adam and Ryan welcome you to the Marquette Golf Club’s Demo Day

All the major brands were there to see

Cobra Puma golf was at the Marquette Golf Club

Assistant Pro Jeff live on the radio

Adam wraps-up with Cleveland Srixon at Demo Day

