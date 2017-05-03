My Place Marquette Officially Open It’s Doors with Today’s Grand Opening Celebration
Marquette, MI – May 3, 2017 – My Place Economy Extended Stay Hotel kicked off their Grand Opening tonight and it was a great turn out! Marquette’s newest hotel hosted their event from 4:30p – 6:30p this evening, inviting the public to join.
Starting at 4:30 PM, the hotel Frank Stabile hotel owner and Marquette Township Business Association President took the front of the room for the their ribbon cutting ceremony. Joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Frank snipped the ribbon, signifying the hotel’s “official” opening.
Following the ceremony, we witness the first dollar presentation from MTBA before customized tours of the hotel started. Visitors were given slips to get signed at each tour stop. Once each location was hit, guests returned their slips for a chance to win five great prizes! Visitors enjoyed a chance to see all of the hotel’s amenities including guest laundry and storage facilities and the My Store complete with a variety of foods, beverages, cookware, and utensils. My Place is very proud of their My Store being that it is the largest convenience store found in any hotel. The hotel also just acquired it’s liquor license and will soon start carrying beer and wine in the store!
The My Placa My Store!
Another great amenity at My Place is the hotel’s Breakfast in Bed special. With this deal, hotel guests can order their breakfast from a set menu the night before. Staff bring the breakfasts to each rooms so guests have their breakfasts in their rooms, ready to eat any time!
Since there is no fitness center on site, My Place also partnered with Anytime Fitness Marquette for a special hotel work out deal. Hotel residents just need to bring their card to Anytime Fitness Marquette and they will be given free access to the entire facility for exercise and tanning!
The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter was also on site for the Grand Opening collecting donations from their UPAWS Wishlist. People donated money as well for a chance to take a spin the prize wheel. Gifts included free night stays, t-shirts, travel mugs, coozies, sunglasses, key chains, and wine bottle openers.
Catching up with owner, Frank Stabile, he stated that the hotel was doing very well. “Everything had gone according to plan” and they were very pleased with today’s turn out as well. Around 6:15 the final prize drawings stated including 2 overnight stays at My Place Marquette, a $100 gift card to Midway Rentals and Sales, a gift basket from Guy’s Place, and a 18×24 framed print of Marquette’s Black Rocks.
Overall, the event was a success. During the two hour period, the general manager estimated they’d seen over one hundred new faces!
Check out pictures from today’s event:
LSCP and Frank Stabile readying for the ribbon cutting
Everyone up there has worked so hard to see this hotel open!
The ribbon’s been cut!
There as a great turn out for the Grand Open House!
The Marquette Township Business Association presenting the first dollar.
Congratulations to another great business opened in the Township!
The lounge with coffee, tea, and a computer for business.
The My Store!
Guests laundry facilities are open 24/7 with sound proof walls to avoid noise for guests near by.
The guest laundry includes 2 washers and dries, $1.50 each.
The extra accessibility bathroom with wheel in shower.
Everything in this room is designed to be accessible for anyone in a wheelchair.
The table for the major prize drawings.
Dinner was provided by Hudson’s Classic Grill!
Hudson’s cooked up brats and hot dogs for visitors.
It was a perfect day for a grand opening and cook out!
The UPAWS booth!
Donate to take a spin on the prize wheel.
Some of the prizes you could win from the wheel.
The double queen sized room.
Each room has a complete kitchenette with two oven burners.
Enjoying dinnner from Hudson’s Classic Grill.
Taking a spin on the prize wheel!
Thanks for all of the great donations for UPAWS
Everyone seemed to be having a great time!
Congrats My Place!
