The Memorial Day One Day Meat Sale Hits Super One Foods Marquette and Negaunee!

Marquette, MI – May 23, 2017 – Are you having a get together over Memorial Day Weekend? Get to Super One Foods of Marquette OR Negaunee this Friday for the Memorial Day One Day Meat Sale! Both locations will be hosting a cook out and an all day sale on meats to make your party a weekend full of fantastic flavor and good eats.

While you’re at Super One, grab lunch for just $4 and enjoy a bart, chips, and a pop! Proceeds will be going to Area 36 Special Olympics.

You’ll also have a chance to meet Fox Sports Marquette Morning Sports Drive hosts, Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi as they broadcast live from the Marquette location! Drop by in Marquette, see the guys and check out the remodeling progress inside! Save on your own cook out and check out deals on Black Angus steaks for $7.67 per lb, ground beef sirloin at $3.59 per lb, all meat Ball Park Franks for just $1.99 and more!

Super One Foods will also have their regular low prices and great deals at both locations to make your entire shopping experience at Super One the better choice.

Listen to hear more about the Memorial Day One Day Meat Sale at Super One Marquette and Negaunee

