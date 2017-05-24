Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass Builds Hype

Escanaba, MI – May 24, 2017 – The Island Resort Championship returns to Sweetgrass Golf Club June 23-25 for its 7th year. The hype surrounding the tournament is building almost a month in advance. The Island Resort & Casino and Sweetgrass Golf Club hosted a media event today. Luke Ghiardi and Ryan Ranguette were in Escanaba talking to golfers and those involved in the tournament.

Luke Ghiardi sat down with Lindsey Weaver, a rookie on the Symetra Tour. Weaver is off to a great start as she has 3 Top 10 finishes in 6 starts. Weaver was Big East Conference Player of the Year in her Freshman season at Notre Dame. She then transferred to the University of Arizona where she lead the Wildcats in scoring average all three seasons. Weaver talked about her decision to head west and the role wanting to turn pro played in that decision. Weaver also discussed what it was like playing in the U.S. Open in 2015.

Brooke Ferrell, also a rookie on the tour, sat down with the guys and discussed the Island Resort Championship. Ferrell, who played in the tournament last year as a sponsor exemption, just finished her career at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She talks about the tournament, and the difference between playing collegiate golf and professional golf.

Tim Kramer, Director of Business Operations for the Symetra Tour, also sat down with the guys to talk about the tour and the tournament. Kramer talked about the tournament returning for its 7th season and what makes the event special.

Listen to all of the audio below.

Lindsey Weaver Interview

Brooke Ferrell Interview

Tim Kramer Interview

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments