Support Special Olympics During the Super One Foods Memorial Day Meat Sale in Marquette and Negaunee
Marquette, MI – May 26, 2017 – It’s Memorial Day Weekend and there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than with a cook out!
With the One Day Meat Sale going on all day at Super One Foods Marquette and Negaunee, the stores want to give you the chance to have a great cook out while saving big on purchases. We had our guys from Great Lakes Radio coming to you live from both stores to share the massive deals going on throughout the day.
Morning Sports Drive show hosts Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi did a great job getting information out to listeners about the massive mark downs on products like $7.67 per pound on Black Angus steaks, ground beef sirloin for just $3.59 per pound, and grill ready Ball Park Franks at $1.99 per package. The guys also chatted with store reps to learn more about the huge remodel going on at Marquette store. Joe Duckworth was up in Negaunee chatting with store reps and bringing news of sales storewide.
While coming shopping the aisle, guests could also enjoy lunch at either store. For just $3.00, visitors could take their pick of a brat or burger with chips and a drink all while listening to music from the “best stations on air“! All proceeds from the Super One cookouts were going to the Area 36 Special Olympics.
Listen to the live broadcasts from today’s sale and check out the pictures. Have pictures of your own you’d like to share from the remote? Shoot us a message.
The parking lots were packed at Marquette’s Super One Foods today.
Owner and GM of Great Lakes Radio Todd Noordyk helping out Super One Marquette’s master griller.
Luke Ghiardi with Pete from Super One Marquette.
FSM Morning Sports Drive Show Hosts Ryan & Luke with Pete from Super One Marquette
Luke interviewing some of the employees at Super One Foods Marquette
Everyone was having a great time during the cook out!
Luke talked with people from different departments at Super One Foods Marquette to really get the info on what was going on today.
Joe with one of the Super One Foods Negaunee staff members.
Negaunee had some incredible sales today.
Info about today’s event at Negaunee
We had music going at Super One Foods Marquette and Negaunee!
Joe got to chat with one of the Special Olympics program reps!
Thank you Carl for all of the time you put in! You will be missed.
Listen to the live audio below!
Marquette Super One Foods:
Luke and Ryan welcome you to Super One Foods in Marquette
Meat Man Pete on the air with Luke and Ryan
Bakery Manager stops by to chat with Luke
Stop by for a delicious cookout
Luke and Ryan thank you for tuning in to support a great cause
Negaunee Super One Foods:
Joe Duckworth says hello from Negaunee
Raising money for the Special Olympics at Super One Foods
It was all for a great cause
Joe D. talks with Jeremy about the event
Sharon talks about helping local athletes
Joe says goodbye from Super One Foods in Negaunee
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
