Support Special Olympics During the Super One Foods Memorial Day Meat Sale in Marquette and Negaunee

Marquette, MI – May 26, 2017 – It’s Memorial Day Weekend and there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than with a cook out!

With the One Day Meat Sale going on all day at Super One Foods Marquette and Negaunee, the stores want to give you the chance to have a great cook out while saving big on purchases. We had our guys from Great Lakes Radio coming to you live from both stores to share the massive deals going on throughout the day.

Morning Sports Drive show hosts Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi did a great job getting information out to listeners about the massive mark downs on products like $7.67 per pound on Black Angus steaks, ground beef sirloin for just $3.59 per pound, and grill ready Ball Park Franks at $1.99 per package. The guys also chatted with store reps to learn more about the huge remodel going on at Marquette store. Joe Duckworth was up in Negaunee chatting with store reps and bringing news of sales storewide.

While coming shopping the aisle, guests could also enjoy lunch at either store. For just $3.00, visitors could take their pick of a brat or burger with chips and a drink all while listening to music from the “best stations on air“! All proceeds from the Super One cookouts were going to the Area 36 Special Olympics.

Listen to the live broadcasts from today’s sale and check out the pictures. Have pictures of your own you’d like to share from the remote? Shoot us a message.

Listen to the live audio below!

Marquette Super One Foods:

Luke and Ryan welcome you to Super One Foods in Marquette

Meat Man Pete on the air with Luke and Ryan

Bakery Manager stops by to chat with Luke

Stop by for a delicious cookout

Luke and Ryan thank you for tuning in to support a great cause

Negaunee Super One Foods:

Joe Duckworth says hello from Negaunee

Raising money for the Special Olympics at Super One Foods

It was all for a great cause

Joe D. talks with Jeremy about the event

Sharon talks about helping local athletes

Joe says goodbye from Super One Foods in Negaunee

