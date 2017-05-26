Thanks Aurora Piercing Boutique!
A shot from the outside – 110 N Third Street, Marquette
Marquette, MI – May 26th, 2017 – I’ve only ever had one piercing in my lifetime, however, I decided to take the plunge early this month and get another one!
While searching for places to get the jewelry put in, I found Aurora Piercing Boutique in Marquette, and I was immediately struck by the professionalism and cleanliness of their shop and staff! they were able to thoroughly answer all of my questions and put my mind at ease, even though I was getting a complicated piercing.
Chris and his team have impeccable reviews from all of their customers, and they worked hard to make me as happy as could be! I’ll definitely be going back very soon because I was so impressed with the work that he did for me!
Make sure to check out their Facebook and other pages in the links below! You can see tons more pictures of their awesome work on their Facebook page!
MORE INFO – Aurora Piercing Boutique Facebook
Come check out all the cool body art pieces
They have all different sizes and shapes
Stand out from the crowd with Aurora Piercing Boutique
Tons of different styles to choose from
Their display cases are always filled
Everything from traditional to the completely unusual
They have many different types of materials as well
Come see what they have
Find it all at Aurora Piercing Boutique in Marquette!
