Thanks Aurora Piercing Boutique!

Marquette, MI – May 26th, 2017 – I’ve only ever had one piercing in my lifetime, however, I decided to take the plunge early this month and get another one!

While searching for places to get the jewelry put in, I found Aurora Piercing Boutique in Marquette, and I was immediately struck by the professionalism and cleanliness of their shop and staff! they were able to thoroughly answer all of my questions and put my mind at ease, even though I was getting a complicated piercing.

Chris and his team have impeccable reviews from all of their customers, and they worked hard to make me as happy as could be! I’ll definitely be going back very soon because I was so impressed with the work that he did for me!

