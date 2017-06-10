Major Discount Cools-off at the Negaunee Co-op Preschool Summer Kick-off Food Truck Rally
More games for the kids
Negaunee, MI – June 10th, 2017 – Miner’s Park was filled with food trucks from all around Marquette County for the Negaunee Co-op Preschool Summer Kick-off Event!
There were five different food trucks that were on hand, plus tons of other food vendors and games for the kids. Attendees got to choose from things like pizza, BBQ, Italian food, and even ice cream, and the event went all afternoon long!
By far, the COOLEST part of the day for kids and adults was the teacher dunk tank. Everyone probably had that one teacher in school that they would have loved to have pranked, and kids at the event got to live out that dream!
Major Discount had the chance to talk with lots of happy people at the event, and they all loved the different food trucks available! All the children enjoyed the different games and activities to try, and there was enough to keep them busy all afternoon!
Listen to the live audio and check out pictures from the event below!
