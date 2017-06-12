One Week Only: Mow Like A Pro Giveaway On-Air Registration with Guaranteed Party Invite

Marquette, MI – June 12, 2017 – Today marks our first day of on-air registrations for the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway! We have a $10,000 Altoz Zero Turn Pro Mower that will be going to one lucky winner during our party on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. This baby moves like dream. The unique combination of the large engines, Hydro-Gear transmissions, and 24” tires not only make the XP450Z a step above the competition, but also make this mower fast! If you have not already registered on-line or through on of our sponsor buckets, call in to the office or one of our stations.

When you register on-air you are guaranteed a party invite to join us on June 27, 2017 at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center. All you need to do to get your invite is call in, tell the DJ who mows the lawn at your home, and give them your contact info!

We are only doing on-air registrations for ONE week, so make sure you call in to get your invite! On-air registration ends on Friday June 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM EST. Call us – 227-7777!



Check out more info about this giveaway including contest rules on the official Mow Like A Pro Giveaway contest page.

Interested in seeing what you’re registering for in person before signing up? Visit Four Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba, Michigan.

