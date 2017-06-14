Join Sunny.FM for the “Catch The Vision” Car Show & Cruise this Saturday June 17th

Marquette, MI- June 14th, 2017- If you do not have plans this Saturday June 17th, you do now. The 8th annual “Catch The Vision” Car Show and Cruise is going on from 11-2. The event will be held in the Westwood Mall parking lot hosted by the Marquette Township Business Association.

If you have a car that is registered, drop off time is at 10am, otherwise enjoy the show starting at 11am. You will get a chance to see exotic cars from every era. Don’t worry about missing lunch because all your favorite local food trucks will be there.

At 11:30am “Rev It Up” will begin. All the cars in attendance will be showing off their engine’s power by putting that pedal to the medal. It will definitely be something you don’t want to miss.

The all new event, “Burn Out” will be happening at noon. This is where the vehicles will be having their tires turning and burning. Locally owned Pomp’s will be sponsoring this event.

From 1:30-2pm is the 30 minute raffle. You will absolutely want to put your name in this hat as there will be a Cadillac with 90 prizes! I have to believe that any prize you can imagine will be in that car.

Once the raffle is all wrapped up the Classic Car Cruise will begin. All these cars will take a 20mph stroll around town for everyone one to see and maybe give a nice honk to the kids they see.

If you do come on down consider bringing some canned food goods. These canned goods will be donated to restore all of our local food pantries.

Host of the Sunny Overnight show, Jeremy, and Webmaster and lead photographer, Lauren, will be in attendance to capture all the moments from the event along with many voices and faces at Great Lakes Radio.

If you can’t make it you can listen live as Sunny 101.9 FM will be broadcasting on site. Check back at Sunny.FM to see the post-event article to see all the video and photos from this great day.

We hope to see you there!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments