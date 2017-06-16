Marquette County Youth Football Cookout Super One Foods Negaunee

Negaunee, MI- June 16, 2017- It was a great turnout at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 11-3 today. Ryan Ranguette, host of The Morning Sports Drive, broadcasted live at the cookout. Fans of the Great Lakes Radio networks were able to get a delicious lunch for a fundraiser to help the Marquette County Youth Football Program.

Ryan was able to interview Charlene Mullen, VP of the Youth Football Program, and League Secretary Kristin Demboski. The three discussed the importance of the league, the coaches, and what the program has to offer. Ryan was able to have a future star, Ashton Demboski of the U.P. Rehab team, on with him to discuss football.

If you are interested in joining the Marquette County Youth Football Program, simply go to their website. It is easy to register and their next fundraiser will be a car wash held July 8th at Classic Collision.

Next up Mr. Ranguette had Lisa Wetton from the Negaunee Irontown Association on with him. Lisa told the listeners all about the new Firecracker Card Fundraiser they are doing to help support this great program and what the association is all about. If you want more information on the Negaunee Irontown Association you can find everything here.

Before Ryan signed off he was joined Super One store manger Kevin Champion to tell everyone about the great savings at his store and the fundraiser. Kevin and Ryan were able to have a little fun discussing their favorite teams in the NFL.

If you want to check out all the information on the Beacon Hill Cookout Fundraiser at Super One Foods in Marquette you can also find it at Sunny.FM. Stick with Sunny 101.9 FM for the latest going on in our community.

Listen to the live audio below!

Ryan Ranguette at the Marquette Co. Youth Football Fundraiser

Super savings at Super One Foods in Negaunee

Marquette Co. Youth Football is always looking for new players

Lisa talks about the Firecracker Card Fundraiser throughout Negaunee

Sports create and unite great friendships

Ryan says goodbye from the Marquette Co. Youth Football Fundraiser at Super One Foods in Negaunee

