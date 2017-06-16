Beacon House Receives Donations from Super One Foods of Marquette Friday Cook Out

Marquette, MI – June 16, 2017 – Super One Foods of Marquette took advantage of the perfect weather to host a cook out and fundraiser for Marquette County’s Beacon House.

A $5.00 donation got visitors a steak sandwiches, coleslaw, and pop, with all of the proceeds from the cook out going to support Beach House. Major Discount caught up with Andrew from Beacon House for a live segment broadcasted on Sunny.FM. Andrew explained how Beacon House supports not only U.P. residents but also families passing through who may have needed medical care at UPHS. Andrew said, “We’re completely funded through the community and through donations so it’s fundraisers like this that help keep this going.” Listen to the full interview with Andrew below!

The Major also got to chat with representatives from Super One Foods of Marquette about why they choose to help Beacon House and their support in the upcoming Beacon House Golf Classic. Robert from Super One Foods got on air with Major Discount to comment on building’s the large scale remodel. Super One Foods Marquette is getting a major facelift and the progress is coming along nicely. Despite all the temporary changes in the store due to the remodel, the community has been extremely supportive and everyone is looking forward to the final product!

As always Super One Foods of Marquette had store wide deals on tons of products. With Father’s Day only a few days away, Super One Foods is the perfect place to visit to get the materials and products you need for that special Father’s Day dinner!

Also see the story on today’s cookout at Super One Foods of Negaunee for the Youth Football fundraiser.

Listen to the live audio and check out pictures from the event below!

Major Discount live from Super One Foods in Marquette

Shop for Father’s Day at Super One Foods

Robert and the Major talk about steak

All proceeds went to Beacon House

Andrew from Beacon House talks with the Major

A huge lunch for just $5 at Super One in Marquette

