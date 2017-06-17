It Was a Smokin’ “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise from the Marquette Township Business Association!

Marquette, MI – June 17, 2017 – With all new events at this years “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise, this year’s annual event was better than ever! We saw countless smiling faces and some pretty impressive burn outs.

Exhibitors joined us around 10am to line up their cars in the Westwood Mall parking lot while spectators filed in promptly around 11am. We had cars from every classic era as well as a modern flashy sports car or two. Despite all of the spectacular automobiles on site, my favorite vehicles were a little more boxy… The food trucks including Midnight Blues BBQ and Superior Mobile Koney, were set up around the edge of the exhibition to make sure the only thing growling today was those shiny engines!

The growling really got going at 11:30am with the start of “Rev It Up”. All of the exhibitors climbed into their vehicles to show of those engines and put the pedal to the metal! It was quite the display as hundreds of engines revved in the lot.

Following “Rev It Up” we immediately set up for the next big event of the day – The “Burn Out” sponsored by Pomp’s Tire. After taking all of the necessary safety precautions, we hooked up vehicle after vehicle to Crossroads Truck Repair’s wrecker starting with the Great Lakes Radio WRUP Van! GLR Staff Member Jerry got to climb into the drives seat and show everyone in the audience it was done in the WRUP Van. Exactly as promised there was a lot of noise and a lot of smoke!

Todd and Jerry took over the event once the smoke cleared to start giving away all of our raffle prizes. With over 90 prizes to give away people throughout the crowd went home a happy winner! A socket wrench kit and free oil changes were among the prizes Todd gave out. Fox Negaunee also donated hats as a gift and Black Rocks Brewery let us giveaway beer cups.

The Best in Show winner was Jason McCarthy with Marquette Detailing. As the raffle wrapped up, car show vehicle owners started to pack up for the annual Classic Car Cruise! The cars filed out of the Westwood Mall parking lot to start their tour around Marquette Township to end a great day of fun.

Enjoy our highlight reel of today’s event.

Special thanks to Marquette Township Business Association, Pomp’s Tire, Crossroads Truck Repair, and all of our amazing raffle prize sponsors.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments