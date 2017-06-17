It Was a Smokin’ “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise from the Marquette Township Business Association!

The classic cars were out at the Catch The Vision Car Show
Marquette, MI –June 17, 2017 – With all new events at this years “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise, this year’s annual event was better than ever! We saw countless smiling faces and some pretty impressive burn outs.
Exhibitors joined us around 10am to line up their cars in the Westwood Mall parking lot while spectators filed in promptly around 11am. We had cars from every classic era as well as a modern flashy sports car or two. Despite all of the spectacular automobiles on site, my favorite vehicles were a little more boxy… The food trucks including Midnight Blues BBQ and Superior Mobile Koney, were set up around the edge of the exhibition to make sure the only thing growling today was those shiny engines!
The growling really got going at 11:30am with the start of “Rev It Up”. All of the exhibitors climbed into their vehicles to show of those engines and put the pedal to the metal! It was quite the display as hundreds of engines revved in the lot.
Kyle Fenton’s sweet Camaro was burning things up
Following “Rev It Up” we immediately set up for the next big event of the day – The “Burn Out” sponsored by Pomp’s Tire. After taking all of the necessary safety precautions, we hooked up vehicle after vehicle to Crossroads Truck Repair’s wrecker starting with the Great Lakes Radio WRUP Van! GLR Staff Member Jerry got to climb into the drives seat and show everyone in the audience it was done in the WRUP Van. Exactly as promised there was a lot of noise and a lot of smoke!
Todd and Jerry took over the event once the smoke cleared to start giving away all of our raffle prizes. With over 90 prizes to give away people throughout the crowd went home a happy winner! A socket wrench kit and free oil changes were among the prizes Todd gave out. Fox Negaunee also donated hats as a gift and Black Rocks Brewery let us giveaway beer cups.
The Best in Show winner was Jason McCarthy with Marquette Detailing. As the raffle wrapped up, car show vehicle owners started to pack up for the annual Classic Car Cruise! The cars filed out of the Westwood Mall parking lot to start their tour around Marquette Township to end a great day of fun.
Enjoy our highlight reel of today’s event.
The fire truck made it’s annual appearance and led the parade of cars
The classic cars were out at the Catch The Vision Car Show
Kyle Fenton’s sweet Camaro was burning things up
Off on the parade
This hot rod had some gorgeous paint.
Jason and the Marquette Detailing crew working on the Scout.
Our “Best in Show” vehicle for the day!
Our raffle winner and his Charger.
Congrats to the Lions Club 50/50 winner. He took home $184!
Bill Tibor and Ryan Ranguette enjoying the show.
He left a lot of rubber on the pavement!
Time to get the old military truck rigged up!
Yeah, we left some good marks on the lot.
Shelly got some good smoke too!
Another one of the Camaros
Our little red car even made an appearance.
People could vote for the “Best in Show” winner here!
Showing off those engines.
The National Guard dropped by too!
Thanks to everyone that came out to view the show!
Gotta get in the classic bikes too!
The paint job on some of these cars was just outstanding.
This old camper was map up to be a really great little live in space.
This one even came with the classic food tray!
The township also had mobile cars for sale!
This old Street Rod looked brand new!
There were some really neat classic cars!
The classic Marquette Township Fire truck!
This old steam engine worked on with the crops right here in the U.P.
Spectators enjoyed the display of over 100 cars!
We had a number of modern Camaros too!
A few corvettes joined us on the lot
What a gorgeous little street racer.
We had cars from every era!
There was a great turn out today for both exhibitors and spectators.
We were joined by the very sleek Michigan State Police 100th Anniversary edition police cruiser.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com