Check Out More Photos from the 2017 “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise

June 19, 2017 | Filed under: Featured Posts | Posted by:

This vehicle was one of my favorites from the show.

Marquette, MI  –  June 19, 2017  –  We had a great time at the 8th Annual “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise on Saturday. There were tons of smiling faces and we had a few brand new events that were a real hit!

“Rev It Up” gave people a chance to show of those engines. People climbed behind the drivers seat and put the pedal to the metal for the crowd. We followed “Rev It Up” with “The Burn Out”! Starting with the WRUP Van, we hooked vehicles up to Crossroads Truck Repair’s wrecked and let the tires spin! While our WRUP Van put on a pretty good display, the Trans AM gave everyone a wicked show.

Check out more pictures from this event below. Photo credit goes to Mark Johnson.

Missed the full story? Check out the major event recap with the full story and pictures here.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace
Lauren
Follow me

Lauren

Print Production Artist and Front End Developer at Great Lakes Radio
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events

No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!

Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.

Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.

Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Lauren
Follow me

Latest posts by Lauren (see all)

Comments

comments

More Featured Posts