Check Out More Photos from the 2017 “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise

Marquette, MI – June 19, 2017 – We had a great time at the 8th Annual “Catch the Vision” Car Show and Cruise on Saturday. There were tons of smiling faces and we had a few brand new events that were a real hit!

“Rev It Up” gave people a chance to show of those engines. People climbed behind the drivers seat and put the pedal to the metal for the crowd. We followed “Rev It Up” with “The Burn Out”! Starting with the WRUP Van, we hooked vehicles up to Crossroads Truck Repair’s wrecked and let the tires spin! While our WRUP Van put on a pretty good display, the Trans AM gave everyone a wicked show.

Check out more pictures from this event below. Photo credit goes to Mark Johnson.

Missed the full story? Check out the major event recap with the full story and pictures here.

