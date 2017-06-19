Keep Watch – Mow Like A Pro Giveaway Invites Are in the Mail!

Marquette, MI – June 19, 2017 – It’s finally time! All of our party invites are out for delivery, so check the mail for yours. Our invites allow you to bring one friend to River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center in Ishpeming on Tuesday, June 27 for our Mow Like A Pro Giveaway!

During the party enjoy a catered dinner from Mama Russo’s, a chance to win awesome door prizes, and of course, a shot at taking home our grand prize, the $10,853 zero turn mower from Altoz and Four Seasons Small Engine.

If you receive an invite to the party, you must attend to win any prize. All of the Great Lakes Radio staff looks forward to seeing everyone for a night full of fun!

Interested in seeing more about this giveaway included the contest rules? Check out the official page.

