Beacon House Celebrity Golf Classic Festivities Began Wednesday with Jay Feely Golf Clinic
There was a great turn out for the clinics!
Marquette, MI- June 21 2017- The 7th annual Beacon House Celebrity Golf Classic festivities began Wednesday morning. The day started off at 9 am with a delicious continental breakfast in The Clubhouse at the Marquette Golf Club. Once everyone was fed, NFL kicker Jay Feely and 10 PGA golf professionals began their clinics at 10 am.
The clinic had six stations, each working on a different area of golf. The stations included were short game, chipping, mid-iron game, driving, trouble shots, and course management. Participants rotated through give of those stations, spending 20 minutes at each one enjoying the experience of learning from real pros!
Once the rotations concluded everyone headed to lunch. With a day all about receiving instruction from the professionals, lunch was followed up by even more training with the PGA pros. Working on the new skills attendees tried out their golf game and what they learned on a few holes at the course. Then there was an award ceremony to wrap things up at the clubhouse.
The main event for the event was the Beacon House Golf Classic Match Party. Celebrities, including Steve Mariucci and Mickey Redmond had an hour long, red carpet entry. As they all rolled in media members were able to get interviews. Beginning theroduction around 7 pm, celebrities were given their pairings for the tournament tomorrow. It was a great party with live music from Adam Agee followed with a live and silent auction hosted by former Detroit Lions head coach and foundation head, Steve Mariucci. As things started to wrap-up and people started to file out, everyone seemed to want to get a good nights sleep before the main event tomorrow morning beginning at 8 am with breakfast. Teams are expected to tee off between 10 and 10:30 am.
-
-
Golfers rotated through the five clinics starting around 10:30 am.
-
-
The clinics included mid iron game, driving, trouble shots, and chipping.
-
-
The Jay Feely clinics!
-
-
PGA Pro Jerry Roman instructed today as one of the clinics.
-
-
Learning out how work on the green!
-
-
Getting instruction from Jerry Roman
-
-
Jerry Roman was sporting TaylorMade
-
-
And they’re trying it out!
-
-
Saw some good swings on the course today.
-
-
This was a great chance to get tips on what to correct in attenders golf game.
-
-
Just shooting up balls.
-
-
We had a few representatives from NMU out on the course today
-
-
Looking pretty pleased!
-
-
There was a lot of good instruction given today.
-
-
Golfers got a lot of group and one on one interaction.
-
-
There was a great turn out for the clinics!
-
-
One of the PGA instructors.
-
-
Gotta get a measure for the field.
-
-
Working on those troublesome shots.
-
-
Kyle and Mike were fantastic at giving instruction
-
-
Learning how to deal with difficult shots.
-
-
Possible team getting some instruction before tomorrow’s big game.
-
-
Everyone seemed to be enjoying their time.
-
-
Kyle Wittenbach giving positioning instruction.
-
-
Here’s the course mid iron game clinic.
-
-
Getting to now the course.
-
-
The short game.
-
-
Getting ready to send some balls flying.
-
-
First swings on the mid iron course.
-
-
And the driving clinic.
-
-
These guys were riffling them down the course.
-
-
Getting ready to pack it in for lunch!
-
-
It was a special day to get to interact with such great players.
-
-
All of the PGA pros gave great instruction and insight about the game of golf.
-
-
Working on that short game.
-
-
The mid iron game clinic.
-
-
Everyone got to rotate through each clinic spending 20 mins at each site.
-
-
Can’t wait to get our GLR staff on the course for tomorrow’s game.
-
-
We’re proud to be part of this year’s Beacon House Golf Classic!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Latest posts by Jeremy Stankewitz (see all)
Comments
comments