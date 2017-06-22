We’re #ForeBeacon During the 2017 Beacon House U.P. Celebrity Golf Classic

Marquette, MI- June 22, 2017- Even thought the clouds kept it grey on the course, the rain held off making it a great afternoon on the Marquette Golf Course. Celebrities and golf teams meet for a nice breakfast spread under the big tent before the start of the tournament around 10 am. Our Great Lakes Radio Golf Team said they had a great morning and the breakfast was fantastic.

Ryan Ranguette and Luke Ghiardi, hosts of the Morning Sports Drive, were on site to broadcast their show live from 8-9 am on Fox Sports Marquette. The guys chatted with Beacon House Public Relations Manager, Andrew Lorinser talk about how this Golf Classic really comes together. Andrew credit Jay Feely, second only to Steve Mariucci. Feely has been extremely involved in the Golf Classic for several years not only putting on activities like yesterday’s golf clinics, but providing celebrity connections as well.

Walt Lindala from The Sunny Morning Show got to couch base with Jay Feely out on the course today. While talking to Walt, Feely explained that he has a personal connection the Beacon House and understands how crucial it is in helping a patient or a family member with a loved one in the hospital have peace of mind knowing they have a place to spend the night if it’s needed.

At the Greywalls course the shotgun start, supplemented with an air horn, got things started at 10 am, while over at the Heritage course the start was at 10:30. Our team started up on hole 9 to enjoy the stunning view Greywalls offers to golfers. GLR photographer Lauren stayed with the team for a few holes to capture some of the action. After all the groups were off and playing, host of the event Steve Mariucci, had a press conference at 11 am. While the conference only lasted about 20 minutes, Mariucci covered both his involvement with the Beacon House and how he decided to start the foundation as well as his coaching career in the National Football League.

Our team is still at the Marquette Golf Club facing Greywall’s challenging course with the hopes of coming in on top this year! Throughout the course there are also stations including a basketball net to shoot some hoops and a make shift field goal to practice some kicks. So far no one has landed the final shot

After the tournament there will be a large tent where a wrap-up party and dinner will take place. While closed to media, The 19th Hole Party is open to team golfers to enjoy the closing of this years Golf Classic. While everyone was digesting the award ceremony began. Awards are expected to handed out during the party as well.

Listen to interviews from the Golf Classic and plenty of pics:

Listen to the interview from the Morning Sports Drive with Ryan Ranguette, Luke Ghiardi, and guests.

Listen to the interview between Walt Lindala and former NFL kicker/CBS Sports broadcaster Jay Feely

Support Beacon House – check out their website

Check out the Mariucci Family Foundation Beacon House Golf Classic Promo Video



Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments