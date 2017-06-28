James Snyder Wins $10,853 Altoz Zero Turn Mower from Four Seasons Small Engine and Altoz Precision Mowers

Marquette, MI – June 27, 2017 – We had a great evening at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center for the Mow Like A Pro Giveaway. We were joined by Four Seasons Small Engine, Altoz and about 400 loyal listeners for the party of the summer!

Teaming up with For Seasons and Altoz, we set out to cut someones mowing time in half and see them mow like a pro! Our $10,853 grand prize, a Altoz Zero Turn Pro Mower, came packed with high performance parts to make mowing the lawn a breeze. The unique combination of the large engines, Hydro-Gear transmissions, and 24” tires not only make the XP450Z a step above the competition, but also make this mower fast! James Snyder from Ishpeming is the lucky winner who will find out just how fast this baby can be. James said he is ready to “mow like a pro”!

Starting out the evening, we had Nancy and Amy at the front getting everyone in the door. Once guests settled in, Walt took the mic to be our emcees for the night. They started by thanking everyone for coming and introducing our sponsors for the evening. After the introductions, it was time for door prizes!

Among many door prizes, Sunny.FM Station of the Year coffee mugs and Pomp’s Tire mini tool kits were some of the items the GLR Team handed out. WFXD’s Eric Scott released tables one by one to get there gourmet meal from Mama Russo’s. The spread included Mama Russo’s famous homemade salads and Yooper Beer Brats being served. Everyone had full bellies and big smiles after getting as much as they could handle.

In between handing out more door prizes including Econo Foods gift cards, photos from Saddleback Photo, and Synergy Fitness gift packs, Walt and Mike called out finalist ticket numbers. We collected five possible winners, leaving Four Seasons’ Mike and Paula to draw the final tickets bringing the count to seven! Each of our finalists picked an envelope with a station logo to lead to the moment everyone had waited for. Each station envelope contained a major prize, but only one contained a certificate for the GRAND PRIZE – the Altoz Zero Turn Riding Mower from Four Seasons Small Engine and Altoz Precision Mowers.

To build more suspense, Major Discount took the mic to tell everyone about our next giveaway, the $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams Giveaway from Premium Pole Buildings and Storage Sheds. After having done two grand prizes sponsored by Premium in 2016, people were thrilled to have them back again for round three!

Finally, Walt instructed the finalists to open their envelopes. All at once, the group frantically opened their envelopes revealing that James Snyder was our winner of a brand new Altoz Zero Turn Riding Mower. Congratulations James! Kathy Pearce and Denise Platteborze went home with a Swick Golden Star gift certificate. Gerri Erickson got himself a car detail service from Auto Armor. Michelle Prillwitz received a Super One women’s gift basket. Walt Anderson will be testing himself at Escape Marquette with seven of his friends or family.

Thank you to the following sponsors for making our giveaway a big success: Four Seasons Small Engine, Altoz Precision Mowers, River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center, Mama Russo’s Foods and Catering, Hudson’s Classic Grill, Auto Value of West Ishpeming, Super One Foods, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Newberry Motors, Woodland Assisted Living, Saddleback Photography, and 2k Auto.

Listen to James Snyder talk about his new grand prize, the XP450Z Zero Turn Mower from Altoz & Four Seasons!

Check out all our other posts from our other station’s web pages:

WFXD

WRUP

Fox Sports Marquette

Check out our highlight reel!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments