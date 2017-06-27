The Mow Like A Pro Giveaway Party Comes to River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center TONIGHT!

Marquette, MI – June 27, 2017 – We’re gearing up for another great giveaway party out at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center. This evening we’ll find out who will be taking home a brand new Altoz Zero Turn Mower from Four Seasons Small Engine and Altoz Precision Mowers. Our grand prize, the XP450Z mower is worth over $10,000 and one lucky winner will get the keys tonight!

If you received an invite in the mail, we’ll see you at 6:30 PM! Bring a friend and enjoy a night put on just for our guests! The night will include tons of free door prizes, dinner from Mama Russo’s, a game, and of course, the grand reveal to find our Mow Like A Pro Giveaway winner!

Make sure to bring cash for drinks and tips and of course, your party face! At the end of the night, we’ll also announce our next giveaway prize for our party in late September!

Thank you to the following sponsors for making our giveaway a big success: Four Seasons Small Engine, Altoz Precision Mowers, River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center, Mama Russo’s Foods and Catering, Hudson’s Classic Grill, Auto Value of West Ishpeming, Super One Foods, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Newberry Motors, Woodland Assisted Living, and 2k Auto.

