Enjoy the Pioneer Days Parade, Picnic, and Fireworks in Downtown Negaunee This Saturday!

Marquette, MI – July 7, 2017 – While Negaunee Pioneer Days are coming to an end in Irontown, the best day is yet to come! Tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, the community will come together for the 38th annual Pioneer Days Parade beginning at 11:30 am. Our Sunny Morning Show Hosts Walt & Mike will be cruising in the parade with the Sunny Station of the Year Van and tossing candy. The Fox Sports Mini Car & WRUP Van will also be joining the parade to bring the Great Lakes Radio crew together to say goodbye to another great Pioneer Days!

Following the procession you can get over to Teal Lake for the Pioneer Days Community Picnic. Starting at 1:00 pm, the shoreline will be covered in vendor tents featuring food, music, children’s activities, and more. Last years food vendors included a Jackon’s Pit tent and a Tino’s Pizza tent. Throughout the day you can also learn about some Irontown heritage at the Negaunee Historical Museum. The museum will have free admission from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

At dusk we will wrap up Pioneer Days with the Negaunee Fireworks Display. Fireworks will go up over Teal Lake with 30 minutes of colorfully displays to close out the 2017 Negaunee Pioneer Days.

Other events during the day include:

VFW Post 3165 Open House and live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Negaunee Elks Open House & Cookout from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Firefighters Tournament begins after parade at the Negaunee Firehall

NHS Class of 1977 40th Reunion will meet at 6 p.m. at Pasquali’s. Dinner at 7 p.m. and class photo at 8:15 p.m.

See more info about the Pioneer Days from the Negaunee Irontown Association.

Check out photos from past Negaunee Pioneer Days.

