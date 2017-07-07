Enjoy the Pioneer Days Parade, Picnic, and Fireworks in Downtown Negaunee This Saturday!
Pioneer Days Parade
Marquette, MI – July 7, 2017 – While Negaunee Pioneer Days are coming to an end in Irontown, the best day is yet to come! Tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, the community will come together for the 38th annual Pioneer Days Parade beginning at 11:30 am. Our Sunny Morning Show Hosts Walt & Mike will be cruising in the parade with the Sunny Station of the Year Van and tossing candy. The Fox Sports Mini Car & WRUP Van will also be joining the parade to bring the Great Lakes Radio crew together to say goodbye to another great Pioneer Days!
Following the procession you can get over to Teal Lake for the Pioneer Days Community Picnic. Starting at 1:00 pm, the shoreline will be covered in vendor tents featuring food, music, children’s activities, and more. Last years food vendors included a Jackon’s Pit tent and a Tino’s Pizza tent. Throughout the day you can also learn about some Irontown heritage at the Negaunee Historical Museum. The museum will have free admission from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
At dusk we will wrap up Pioneer Days with the Negaunee Fireworks Display. Fireworks will go up over Teal Lake with 30 minutes of colorfully displays to close out the 2017 Negaunee Pioneer Days.
Other events during the day include:
- VFW Post 3165 Open House and live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Negaunee Elks Open House & Cookout from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Firefighters Tournament begins after parade at the Negaunee Firehall
- NHS Class of 1977 40th Reunion will meet at 6 p.m. at Pasquali’s. Dinner at 7 p.m. and class photo at 8:15 p.m.
See more info about the Pioneer Days from the Negaunee Irontown Association.
Check out photos from past Negaunee Pioneer Days.
Pioneer Days Parade
Northern Awning and Window Company in the Pioneer Days Parade, Negaunee, MI 2015
Blue Notes in the Pioneer Days Parade 2015
Adam Carpenter and GLR in the Pioneer Days Parade, Negaunee, MI 2015
Joe from GLR in the Pioneer Days Parade 2015, Negaunee, MI
Sunny.fm van in the Pioneer Days Parade 2015, Negaunee, MI
Teal Lake Firworks Float in Pioneer Days Parade 2015
Miss Upper Peninsula during the Pioneer Days Parade, Negaunee, MI 2015
Miss Independence 2015 in the Pioneer Days Parade, Negaunee, MI
A Drummer from the Negaunee City Band in the Pioneer Days Parade 205, Negaunee, MI
Negaunee City Band in the Pioneer Days Parade 205, Negaunee, MI
Negaunee Township Fire Department in the Pioneer Days Parade in Negaunee, MI 2015
ServPro Mascot in the Pioneer Days Parade, Negaunee, MI 2015
Red Cross in the Pioneer Days Parade 2015
Firefighters at the Pioneer Days Community Picnic on Teal Lake2015
Firefighters at the Pioneer Days Community Picnic 2015
The Gathering for the Pioneer Days Community Picnic Negaunee, MI 2015
Colorful Fireworks on Teal Lake, Pioneer Days 2015 Negaunee, MI
Orange and Purple Fireworks at Pioneer Days 2015, Negaunee, MI
Crowd Pleaser on Teal Lake for Pioneer Days Firework Display, Negaunee, MI 2015
Fireworks on Teal Lake for Pioneer Days 2015 Negaunee, MI
