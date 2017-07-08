Sunny.FM Joins in the Negaunee Pioneer Days Parade with the Great Lakes Radio Crew!
Mike and Walt in the Sunny Van
Negaunee, MI – July 8, 2017 – Iron Street in Negaunee was lined with people for the 38th annual Negaunee Pioneer Days Parade. There was no shortage for floats or candy this year with groups from all over the community came together for the last day of the 2017 Pioneer Days. People marched along their vehicles tossing candy and showing pride for their organization.
We had Sunny Morning Show Hosts Walt & Mike in the Sunny Van with WFXD’s Eric Scott in the Fox Sports Car and GLR Sales Rep Joe Duckworth behind the wheel of the WRUP Van. The guys had a great time cruising the streets. Being the voice of your Negaunee Miners for almost 20 years, we were so happy to be apart of another great Pioneer Days Parade!
This year the Negaunee Township Water float blew me away. The group built a float with a firetruck and hose spraying water! The Marquette County Medical Care Facility also had a pretty great float featuring a cardboard cop car and real sirens. With candy, coozies, popsicles and a few water balloons throw out, the parade was a great way to say goodbye to another Pioneer Days in Negaunee.
Following the parade I went to check out the Community Days Picnic at Teal Lake. The parking lot and shoreline was packed with vendors including Gravedoni Street Eats and Yooper Chaga. The smell of Elephant ears from Ellie Ears was in the area and the live music was just getting started.With the picnic going till dusk there is still plenty of fun to be had before tonight’s fireworks!
The Negaunee Township Water Float!
The Negaunee Fireworks Display will start over Teal Lake around dusk – come early to get yourself a good seat!
The cost of the Pioneer Days celebration is pretty high, and the Negaunee Irontown Association can always use more help and support to make the Pioneer Days celebration just as great as, if not better than, it has been all these years. If you would like to lend your helping hand or donate to the Pioneer Days or the Fireworks on Teal Lake for next year, take a look at this information:
Donations are accepted via PayPal at NegauneeIrontown.org
and/or by mailing donations to PO Box 128 Negaunee, MI 49866.
Email info@negauneeirontown.com for more details.
See a full gallery of photos from the Pioneer Days Parade.
-
-
The opening to the Pioneer Days Parade
-
-
Thank you to our vets!
-
-
The Negaunee City Band
-
-
Some of Marquette’s Marine Corps
-
-
The Teal Lake Senior Living Community had a pretty cool float too!
-
-
Derocha was out shaking hands.
-
-
Jeremy Hosking came around to talk to people too.
-
-
Hosking shaking hands.
-
-
The class of ’77 has having a great time!
-
-
Part of the MCMCF float!
-
-
The Negaunee Township Water Float!
-
-
Don’t forget to attend Blues Fest this Labor Day Weekend
-
-
The Bay Cliff & Harley Hands Bike Giveaway
-
-
Looking forward to those fireworks!
-
-
The theme was Decades of Champions!
-
-
Seussical the Musical is coming to the area!
-
-
This band from Kingsford had an awesome performance!
-
-
The Sunny Van!
-
-
We had the WRUP Van, The Fox Sports Mini Car & the Sunny Van in the parade.
-
-
One of the dentists in training from Peninsula Family Dentistry handing out some stickers
-
-
Paws showing off the new building specs!
-
-
And the Blue Notes closed out the parade as ususal
-
-
Superior Mobile Koney was at today’s picnic.
-
-
Gravedoni Street Eats was slinging some good eats!
-
-
Who doesn’t want an elephant ear?
-
-
Free Tea? Try Yooper Chaga!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments