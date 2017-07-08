Sunny.FM Joins in the Negaunee Pioneer Days Parade with the Great Lakes Radio Crew!

Negaunee, MI – July 8, 2017 – Iron Street in Negaunee was lined with people for the 38th annual Negaunee Pioneer Days Parade. There was no shortage for floats or candy this year with groups from all over the community came together for the last day of the 2017 Pioneer Days. People marched along their vehicles tossing candy and showing pride for their organization.

We had Sunny Morning Show Hosts Walt & Mike in the Sunny Van with WFXD’s Eric Scott in the Fox Sports Car and GLR Sales Rep Joe Duckworth behind the wheel of the WRUP Van. The guys had a great time cruising the streets. Being the voice of your Negaunee Miners for almost 20 years, we were so happy to be apart of another great Pioneer Days Parade!

This year the Negaunee Township Water float blew me away. The group built a float with a firetruck and hose spraying water! The Marquette County Medical Care Facility also had a pretty great float featuring a cardboard cop car and real sirens. With candy, coozies, popsicles and a few water balloons throw out, the parade was a great way to say goodbye to another Pioneer Days in Negaunee.

Following the parade I went to check out the Community Days Picnic at Teal Lake. The parking lot and shoreline was packed with vendors including Gravedoni Street Eats and Yooper Chaga. The smell of Elephant ears from Ellie Ears was in the area and the live music was just getting started.With the picnic going till dusk there is still plenty of fun to be had before tonight’s fireworks!

The Negaunee Fireworks Display will start over Teal Lake around dusk – come early to get yourself a good seat!

The cost of the Pioneer Days celebration is pretty high, and the Negaunee Irontown Association can always use more help and support to make the Pioneer Days celebration just as great as, if not better than, it has been all these years. If you would like to lend your helping hand or donate to the Pioneer Days or the Fireworks on Teal Lake for next year, take a look at this information:

Donations are accepted via PayPal at NegauneeIrontown.org

and/or by mailing donations to PO Box 128 Negaunee, MI 49866.

Email info@negauneeirontown.com for more details.

See a full gallery of photos from the Pioneer Days Parade.

