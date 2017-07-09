The Negaunee Pioneer Days Come to an End with Tonight’s The Negaunee Fireworks Display
The reflect on the water was really neat.
Negaunee, MI – July 8, 2017 – Following the Negaunee Pioneer Days Parade & Picnic and with dusk finally approaching, it was time to start the Negaunee Fireworks Display! People gathered around the Teal Lake shoreline for to watch the fireworks go up over the lake. Having missed the Marquette Fourth of July Fireworks while on vacation, I was very excited to photography my first fireworks of the year!
People waiting eagerly for the last bit of light to fade from the sky. Finally the first pop echoed across the lake carrying the noise to our ears on the shore. The sky light up with bright reds and oranges. The show started to build slowly as the barge set of one firework at a time from the left side of Tea Lake.
Quickly the display built as fireworks went off brightening the sky before slowly extinguishing as they fell back toward the lake. People chatted between each burst of color. The spectators watched the show build even more as the event crew lit firework after firework. With the rapid increase in fireworks, the explosions also got larger and the booms much louder.
The viewers were almost hypnotized by the colors, myself included as the show reached it’s climax. Designed to explode in all shapes and sizes, a multi-shot finale tore into the air letting off one final massive display. The finale was followed by cheering and clapping from the crowd and of course, a whole lot of traffic in the parking lot.
Got photos you want to share? Let’s see them!
See photos from today’s Pioneer Days Parade & Picnic
-
-
The community picnic went on until dark with vendors and a live band!
-
-
There was a great turn out for the fireworks!
-
-
The first fireworks started to go up
-
-
The reflect on the water was really neat.
-
-
They had fireworks of all different times
-
-
Everyone was very impressed with the display
-
-
The 2017 Pioneer Days Fireworks over Teal Lake
-
-
Getting a little faster!
-
-
This was a really cool one with a firework explosion inside another one!
-
-
They had some beautiful fireworks tonight.
-
-
These ones feel like comets!
-
-
Check out the full gallery of photos at the link above.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments