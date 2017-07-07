Eight Men, One Crown, Who Will Win? It’s Da Turd Annual Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant

Marquette, MI – July 7, 2017 – “Da Turd Annual Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant” takes place tonight at the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee. If you haven’t heard of this glorious pageant before, it’s a time to celebrate the male Yooper. With Brady Skewis being crowed Mr. Upper Peninsula the 2016 show, everyone is looking forward to seeing which the 8 men participating will have the crown passed to him.

The 2016 running up, Alternative High School Teacher Jesse Kainulainen will be returning for another go at the crown as well as Courage Incorporated’s Nate Denofre. Also making their way back to the Vista Theater stage is Robert Kemp & Erik Kuhnle. Glenn Troupe, Kaleb Kangas, Cory Russell, and Brock Weaver will be the new faces at tonight’s event.

These eight men will work the stage tonight to entertain the crowd and impress the judges starting at 7:00 pm. Doors will open at 6:00pm. Photo ops with Mr. Upper Peninsula 2016 will take place between 6:00 – 7:30pm. Our Sunny Morning Show Host – Walt Lindala will be emceeing tonight’s pageant in all of it’s glory.

Ticket prices include regular seating for just $12 with VIP Seating priced at $15.00.

Come see all the pageantry, be entertained and show your Yooper Pride!

