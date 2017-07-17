Coming Up on July 22nd-Tadych’s Econo Foods Kids Day and Meat Sale

Marquette, MI – July 17, 2017 – Looking for something fun for you and the family? Tadych’s Econo Foods has provided the perfect opportunity for you and the kiddos!

The DeVooght Family Farm will be bringing their petting zoo, which will include pigs, cows and goats, sure to put a smile on your child’s face! Some of Marquette’s local “superhero’s” will bring a fire truck and police car. Have the kids jumping for joy with the giant slide and bounce house to be present, as well! Have a child interested in sports? the NMU Men’s Basketball Team will be on sight to play basketball! With all the excitement, don’t forget to get involved with the watermelon eating contest, too!

Kids Day will be held on July 22nd from 10am-3pm. Free lunch offered for those 14 and under consisting of hotdogs, sliders, chips, and a soda.

Take a trip through the store Friday and Saturday to save big during the two day meat sale!

Come on down to Tadych’s Econo Foods

1401 O’Dovero Dr., Marquette

www.TadychsEconofoods.com

906-226-3500

