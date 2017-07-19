Music on 3rd Street Ready to Rock Your Socks Off July 20, 2017

Marquette, MI – July 18, 2017 – Music on 3rd Street– July Edition, is right around the corner. This Thursday from 6pm-8pm, you can find a collection of local musicians who will bring 3rd street, in Downtown Marquette to life with an assortment of musicians ready to literally, bring music to your ears! While listening to some great local bands, members of the public have the opportunity to visit the over 100 unique stores located downtown, as well.

Don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes, they have quiet the line up!

If you or anyone you know may want to become part of Thursday’s line up contact:

Tara Laase-McKinney, Promotions and Events Coordinator, at (906) 228-9475

Or: visit the Facebook Event and RSVP

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments