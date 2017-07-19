Traditional American Music & Dance Coming Your Way!- Hiawatha Music Festival July 21st-23rd

Marquette, MI– July 19, 2017– Traditional American music and dance are not dead- Thanks to the Hiawatha Music Co-op. The 39th annual Hiawatha Music Festival will be held Saturday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd at Marquette Tourist Park.

Come on down to enjoy traditional-music styles such as bluegrass, old-time, Cajun, Celtic, acoustic blues and folk – including singer/songwriters, and dance. Main stage acts include nationally known performers as well as regional and local favorites.

Also, there will be special areas for young children, “tweeners”, and teens with organized performances and activities designed for their age group. It is the perfect opportunity to have the family learn a little about Traditional American music that was produced here, in the United States.

