Tadych’s Econo Foods Hosts Kids Day and 2-Day Meal Sale Today!

Marquette, MI – July 22, 2017 – You could still hear all the fun being had at Tadych’s Econo Foods, as you pulled away from the two-day meat sale and Kids Day today. Great Lakes Radio’s Major Discount was there from 11am to 1pm to inform you about the great deals you could receive on meat. He also talked about the games, prizes, and activities families participated in. The Major had the opportunity to speak with

While community members were flocking into the store for huge savings on meat, the Devooght’s Family Farm animals were pleased with all the attention they were receiving on site! I could hear the children laugh while enjoying the bounce house and giant slide, from inside the store!

The meat sale will continue until 12am today! Don’t miss out, receive hot deals on shrimp, boneless pork loin, and

Bring along your children from 10am- 3pm to participate in Kids Day! Play some basketball with the NMU Men’s Basketball Team, or enter the watermelon eating contest. Have you not eaten lunch yet? Stop by and children 14 and under will receive a free lunch consisting of a hot dog, sliders, chips, and a soda.

Listen to the live audio here:

Fun for all at Tadych Econos Foods, Interview with Zack the Store Manager.mp3

Great fun to be had by all.mp3

Interview with the Devooght Family Farm.mp3

Interview with Assistant Manager Josh.mp3

Great Meat Sale with Specialty Items.mp3

Tadych’s Econos Foods Thanks the Community.mp3

