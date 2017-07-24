16th Annual Blueberry Festival Takes Over Washington – July 28, 2017

Marquette, MI – July 24, 2017 – Blueberry pizza? What? To me that sounds crazy, but worth a try. Blueberry pizza will be served at this years Blueberry Festival in Downtown Marquette. I hear many people talking about how amazing the Upper Peninsula blueberries are. Nothing can beat the taste of a ripe, plump, U.P. blueberry. . Downtown Marquette will be bustling with community members celebrating much more than a blueberry.

The Blueberry Festival will feature

The Blueberry Festival will be held in Downtown Marquette on Washington and Front streets with free admission.

For a schedule of events for Blueberry Festival visit Downtown Marquette’s website.

Or visit the event on Facebook.

