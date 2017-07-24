16th Annual Blueberry Festival Takes Over Washington – July 28, 2017
Marquette, MI – July 24, 2017 – Blueberry pizza? What? To me that sounds crazy, but worth a try. Blueberry pizza will be served at this years Blueberry Festival in Downtown Marquette. I hear many people talking about how amazing the Upper Peninsula blueberries are. Nothing can beat the taste of a ripe, plump, U.P. blueberry. The 16th annual Blueberry Festival, is set for Friday, July 28, 2017 from 10a.m. to 7p.m. Downtown Marquette will be bustling with community members celebrating much more than a blueberry.
The Blueberry Festival will feature sidewalk sales, food vendors, artists, demonstrations, pony rides, inflatable arcade games, and activities for children and families. This isn’t your ordinary family get together! A live band will be present to put a little skip in your step. There will be local farmers with, of course, baskets full of juicy and soft blueberries and other produce. There will be a diverse amount of treats to satisfy your taste buds with the delicious juice from a U.P. blueberry!
The Blueberry Festival will be held in Downtown Marquette on Washington and Front streets with free admission.
For a schedule of events for Blueberry Festival visit Downtown Marquette’s website.
Or visit the event on Facebook.
