16th Annual Blueberry Festival Takes Over Washington – July 28, 2017

Marquette, MIJuly 24, 2017 – Blueberry pizza? What? To me that sounds crazy, but worth a try. Blueberry pizza will be served at this years Blueberry Festival in Downtown Marquette. I hear many people talking about how amazing the Upper Peninsula blueberries are. Nothing can beat the taste of a ripe, plump, U.P. blueberry.  The 16th annual Blueberry Festival, is set for Friday, July 28, 2017 from 10a.m. to 7p.m. Downtown Marquette will be bustling with community members celebrating much more than a blueberry.

The Blueberry Festival will feature sidewalk sales, food vendors, artists, demonstrations, pony rides, inflatable arcade games, and activities for children and families. This isn’t your ordinary family get together! A live band will be present to put a little skip in your step. There will be local farmers with, of course, baskets full of juicy and soft blueberries and other produce. There will be a diverse amount of treats to satisfy your taste buds with the delicious juice from a U.P. blueberry!

The Blueberry Festival will be held in Downtown Marquette on Washington and Front streets with free admission.

For a schedule of events for Blueberry Festival visit Downtown Marquette’s website.

Or visit the event on Facebook.

Hello, My name is Wynter! I am currently a senior attending Northern Michigan University, majoring in Communications with a minor in Psychology and German.

Feel free to contact me at wynter@sunny.fm
