The $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams Giveaway Winner is Dennis Sippola
Back at River Rock for another giveaway party!
Marquette, MI – September 28, 2017 – About 340 people showed up to River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center tonight for the $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams Giveaway party. Congratulations to Dennis Sippola on being tonight’s big winner!
Premium Pole Buildings and Storage Sheds joined us for this giveaway as our major prize sponsor. The Ishpeming based company will be building a semi-custom shed for David after he chooses his choice of a 10′ x 20′ or 12’x 16 Gambrel or Gable design. Dennis hopes to turn the shed into a shop when it’s built on his property by Mike and TJ at Premium!
Kicking off the night we opened the banquet hall orders around 6:30pm with Nancy and Amy manning the welcome table. Working hard to get everyone through the line quickly, guests shuffled through to find a seat.
Mama Russo’s served up another great meal!
Once settled in, our emcees for the night, Walt Lindala and Adam Carpenter took the mics. Thanking everyone for coming the guys introduced our sponsors for the evening and gave a run down of the plan for the night. With introductions out of the way, it was time to give away some free stuff! We pulled ticket after ticket to give away door prizes like Sunny.FM 101.9 Station of the Year Mugs and ball caps from Four Seasons Small Engine.
Breaking for dinner, Ryan Ranguette released tables for a tasty meal from Mama Russo’s. Bringing their homemade salads, cudighi bites and lasagna, the staff served up a delicious meal. In between bites we handed out more cool gifts from our sponsors like Tadych’s Econo Foods Gift Cards and free games of bowling from River Rock Lanes.
Coming to the end of our night, it was time to draw our finalist tickets. Mike Plourde joined Walt at the front to pull our finalist tickets. Cheers erupted from the crowd as our seven finalists had their ticket numbers called. Each person came up and selected their station envelope hoping they’d chosen the big one. Major Discount delivered the countdown with all of our finalists tearing open the envelopes at once.
The Great Lakes Radio Crew, Mike and TJ from Premium and our winner, Dennis Sippola.
Dennis Sippola opened his enveloped to find that he would be one with a brand new storage building! While there can only be one major prize winner, none of our finalist walked away empty handed. Liz Hangas received a $100 gift basket from Super One Foods with Mary Whales receiving another. Kevin Stank won a brand new socket wrench kit from Advance Auto Parts from. Brett Nance and Allision Coss went home with Gold Star Service Contracts from Swick Home Services and a STIHL leaf blower from Four Seasons was given away too.
Special thanks to all of our sponsors who helped make this giveaway a success: Premium Pole Buildings & Storage Sheds, River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center, Mama Russo’s, Four Seasons Small Engine, Swick Home Services, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Mill Creek Assisted Living, Newberry Motors, Chuck Renze Ford, Newberry Assisted Living, Woodland Assisted Living, Hudson’s Classic Grill, Advance Auto Parts, Hudson’s Classic Grill, Super One Foods, and Richards Boatworks.
Listen to Dennis talk about winning our grand prize during tonight’s party.
See TWO full photo gallery of photos from tonight’s giveaway party!
Check out more photos on wfxd.com, wrup.com, and foxsportsmarquette.com.
Our giveaway prizes for the night!
Our new Sunny Flex outside River Rock Lanes.
The line was getting pretty big!
We had about 340 people show up for tonight’s event.
Our invites get you and a friend in the door!
Thanks to everyone who came out tonight to make our party special.
People were moved through quickly by Nancy and Amy.
It was nice to see some familiar faces as well as new ones.
We had a great turn out for tonight’s party.
Everyone got a door prize ticket.
The $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams Giveaway Party.
Thinking carefully on which one to choose.
Nancy and Amy at the welcome table.
Walt and Adam took over the room to hand out some door prizes.
We had a full house tonight.
We handed out prizes like Tadych’s Econo Foods Certificates.
We gave away some Hudson’s Certificates tonight.
Thanks Biolife for these cool bags.
We love to see smiling faces.
Thanks to the River Rock Lanes staff for doing such an excellent job waiting on our guests.
The Premium Pole Buildings and Storage Sheds table!
Ryan Ranguette released tables this time.
That lasagna sure was good.
Walt and Adam did a great job emceeing tonight.
Four Seasons gave us some cool hats to give away.
While at the party, you could sign up for our shopping show newsletter!
We gave out some sunny mugs and station stickers too.
Thanks River Rock Lanes for the free bowling and free pizza certificates.
This little guy won a game for free bowling too.
Todd Noordyk thanking our sponsors.
Special thanks to Four Seasons Small Engine and congrats on being this year’s Altoz Dealer of Excellence.
One of our finalists selecting his envelope.
Just two more finalist to go!
David Sippola, our $7,000 Storage Building of Your Dreams winner!
Liz Hangas one of our finalist with her gift basket from Super One Foods.
Mary Whales with her gift basket from Super One!
Allison Coss of Icon Sign Company won a Gold Star Service Package from Swick Home Services.
Finalist Brett Nance won a Gold Star Package too.
Kevin Stank with his new socket wrench set from Advanced Auto Parts.
Dennis Sippola and Mike and TJ from Premium Pole Buildings and Storage Sheds.
